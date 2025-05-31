Kiyan’s $1.1 Million Empire Thrives Under Carmelo Anthony and La La’s Strict Playbook

From gym lights to the flashes of top fashion, Kiyan Anthony isn’t solely about basketball; he is a masterclass in generational brand building, and not because he is the son of the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, but because the young one is just hungry and wants to conquer it all. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is now committed to Syracuse University and isn’t just following in the footsteps of his father. He’s building his own commercial path, trading highlight reels for fashion shoots, Instagram growth hacks, and entrepreneurial ambition, all under the watchful eyes of two highly successful parents.

While most athletes lean into performance stats and mixtape hype, Kiyan’s playbook reads differently. With the help of his mother, La La Anthony, who has been successful with the media, and Carmelo’s legacy wisdom, he has created a whole identity that includes his basketball skills, fashion campaigns, NIL deals, and business plans. As he remarked on NILOSOPHY in a candid interview, “I was never on social media until 2023… people saw me on the court, but that was it. Now, it’s like a million followers in two years.” That digital rise, he notes, didn’t happen by accident. “My parents are helping me with that.”

But how has he built a $1.1 million valuation on the making of a multi-layered NIL strategy? This rating isn’t just based on his ability on the court; it’s also based on his performance, pedigree, and polish. His MVP award in the Throne national tournament and his 26 points at the Jordan Brand Classic are great, but his off-court plan is what really matters. Kiyan’s rise is planned, managed, and team-based, with Carmelo and La La acting as executives, one perhaps on the court and the other off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒦𝒾𝓎𝒶𝓃 𝒜𝓃𝓉𝒽𝑜𝓃𝓎 (@kiyananthony) Expand Post

His social media evolution illustrates the transformation. Initially camera-shy and absent from platforms, Kiyan has now turned Instagram into a visual portfolio. “Most athletes use Instagram just for their sport,” he said. “I use it more for fashion, for the deals I’m getting… just so people don’t fall in love with me on the court, but also connect off the court.” That relationship has led to brand agreements with PSD Underwear, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, and Nerf, all of which fit his age, image, and identity in a unique way so far.

He also has his own clothing line named One Way, which adds another layer to his branding. More than just a merch table, the company started off with his best friend. It is a long-term vision. It’s a project where the Anthonys’ combined influence and industry knowledge could serve as launchpads. Although he is very much focused on becoming an NBA star in the future, just like his father, the entrepreneurial seed is already sprouting in him, and it’s got a designer label.

Kiyan Anthony’s Strategic Silence: Why Absence from All-American Games Didn’t Halt the Hustle

There have been a lot of big news stories and headlines about NIL so far, but some of Kiyan’s journey has happened in smaller places. He was not chosen for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American team and was not invited to the USA U19 men’s training camp. These are things that could slow down the progress of a normal prospect, given the fact that his father recently claimed that he has given Kiyan ‘5 years’ to make it.

But Kiyan’s path hasn’t slowed down. It turned instead. His MVP performance at the Jordan Brand Classic and his dominance at The Throne covered the gap in exposure and confirmed his status with both scouts and sponsors, and he has his father to always back him, no matter what.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carmelo’s shadows may loom large, but they also offer cover, which is pretty obvious. La La’s television experience adds a second shield to Kiyan Anthony. Together, they form a protective frame that allows their 18-year-old son to experiment, recalibrate, and grow without overexposure. His commitment to Syracuse, where Carmelo brought home a national title in 2003, isn’t just sensational; it’s symbolic, as the son is walking into a legacy but building with his own blueprint, one that just does not include only basketball but everything possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As he prepares for his NCA debut, joining the college in June, the empire is primed for expansion. NIL advisors believe his valuation could spike significantly with televised exposure and March Madness visibility. If One Way lands the collaborations he envisions, that $1.1 million figure might feel like a humble beginning, but for now it stands as proof that this isn’t just another prodigy playing basketball; it’s an expertly guided brand evolving under lights both courtside and studio-lit.