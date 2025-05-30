Kiyan Takes Playful Jab at Carmelo Anthony as Dwight Howard and More Celebrate the Ex-Knicks Star

For nearly two decades, Carmelo Anthony dazzled crowds with one of the smoothest scoring arsenals in basketball history, and his legacy is now immortalized in Springfield as a first-ballot Hall of Famer who is idolized by millions around the globe. From Madison Square Garden chants to Olympic golds for his country, Melo’s name lives in the heart of the hoop culture. But even legends aren’t spared from family jokes, especially when they take experience from your legacy, but you can’t deny that the next generation has a sense of humor and a phone in hand.

Well, Carmelo Anthony celebrated his 41st birthday on May 29, for someone who has played 19 seasons in the NBA. He has had the experience that the best athletes of all time have had in this league. Well, many wishes poured in for him as he celebrated his birthday because Anthony is someone who is not just loved by his fans but also by the ones that matter to him the most.

Kiyan Anthony, Melo’s son and a rising basketball player in his own right, made fun of his father on his birthday this week. This shows that the family has both greatness and wit. The Instagram story was full of love and laughter, and it said: “you getting old champ HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOAT.” And just like that, the basketball world leaned in—not just to smile, but to reflect on a generational icon who continues to command admiration from fans, former teammates, and now, his own kin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The moment wasn’t just an inside joke. It sparked a wave of tributes for the 10-time NBA All-Star. Among those sending their respects was fellow NBA veteran Dwight Howard, who posted, “More life Hall of Famer,” on his own Instagram story. The Social Change Fund, co-founded by Anthony, also honored him with a message that read, “Your vision, passion, and relentless commitment to uplifting under-resourced communities keeps this mission moving.” It was a day that revealed not just the numbers or banners, but the relationships that define his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Change Fund United (@socialchangefnd) Expand Post

The official account of the 7PM Brooklyn also extended their wishes for Carmelo Anthony, their post on Instagram read: “Happy birthday to our guy, the Hall of Famer, Mr. 7PM in Brooklyn!” Carmelo’s ability to stay relevant is what it’s all about—through comedy, through impact, and through legacy. It has been three years since his last NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he scored an average of 13.3 points per game. But Anthony’s tale goes beyond the numbers. He led Syracuse to an NCAA victory in 2003, was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and is now one of the few players in league history to have scored more than 28,000 points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carmelo Anthony’s legacy lives on through Laughter and Love

Anthony’s recent Hall of Fame induction not only reinforces how widely respected his career is, it even shows the stretches where critics questioned his role or doubted his longevity. But playing 19 seasons in the NBA is no joke. But his entry into basketball immortality is no longer just a headline; it’s a platform. And now, it’s one of his sons, Kiyan, who is increasingly ready to build on it, both on and off the court. Although Carmelo Anthony has already stated that he has given Kiyan the freedom to succeed in the next 5 years, Kiyan intends to make the most out of the freedom that his father has given to him. As the son knows that the father is always going to stand there for him, no matter what the age. Because when Melo retired, he clearly stated that he wanted to focus on his son’s future and make him one of the best Anthonys in the bloodline.

However, even in times that should be solely joyous, there is depth. The Social Change Fund’s birthday post said that Melo’s most important plays may not have come from the elbow or three-point line, but from his work to help communities who don’t get enough help. One such award was the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which showed that his impact never left when he did leave the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Former NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025

As tributes poured in, the basketball world was reminded that Carmelo Anthony’s greatness lies not just in his footwork or jumper but also in the way that his story continues to evolve and inspire new generations. It also includes his son, who sometimes likes to pull his dad’s leg but also knows that his father is the greatest of all time. Melo’s journey now rests on a legacy as layered as the man himself, whether he is receiving honors from legends, charities, or even his own son. As Melo enters his 40s, he will be known for the times he has been a fearless scorer, cultural leader, and proud father.