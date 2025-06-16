Kiyan’s 8YO Courtside Clip Resurfaces as Carmelo Anthony Reacts Emotionally to Son’s Syracuse Legacy Launch

When you are in the spotlight, even the past becomes a topic of discussion. A single courtside moment can echo across generations, especially when it involves the Anthony family. As the basketball world buzzes with anticipation for the next chapter in Syracuse’s storied legacy, a resurfaced Instagram clip is stirring up memories and emotions, hinting at a powerful connection between past (Carmelo Anthony) and future (Kiyan Anthony).

If you’ve followed Melo’s journey, you probably remember his family being part of many big moments. But here’s something that flew under the radar—back around 2017-2018, a young Kiyan, just 10 years old at the time, was already making a name for himself in NBA arenas. From the time he imitated his father’s pregame drills, it was clear early on that the game ran in his blood. Looking back, those glimpses feel less like child’s play and more like a preview of his passion for the game.

A clip recently caught fire on Instagram, showing little Kiyan on the sidelines during an Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Houston Rockets. As Melo sank one of his smooth fadeaway jumpers, Kiyan jumped up, hands in the air, face lit up with pride and aggression. House of Highlights posted the video with the caption: “Remember when Melo’s son, Kiyan, was hyping up his dad courtside.” What was once just a sweet father-son moment has taken on new weight because now, Kiyan isn’t just watching the game. He’s about to step into the spotlight himself.

This is where another layer of this story comes into play, adding to the emotion. Everyone remembers the magic of Carmelo Anthony’s 2003 Syracuse run—his #15 jersey still hangs in the rafters. But that number won’t be worn again. Instead, Kiyan is suiting up in #7, a number that nods to both his father’s Knicks days and his own March 7th birthday. Melo’s reaction to the jersey reveal?

“DAMN!!! That 7 hits different at Cuse.” And he’s not wrong. Kiyan will join incoming freshmen Luke Fennell (#9), Sadiq White Jr. (#0), and Aaron Womack (#14), forming a class that’s already turning heads. With Syracuse’s lone title still tied to Melo’s name, Kiyan has a clear mission: to build his legacy—and maybe, just maybe, make #7 just as unforgettable as #15. And just like a proud father, Melo is all in on the dream.

Carmelo Anthony’s three-word message that could mean everything to a son

It’s not every day a high school athlete gets a send-off quite like this. Over the weekend, Kiyan Anthony’s school took to social media to share a touching video, celebrating the young guard’s growth and impact on the program.

“A tribute to you, Kiyan!” the school wrote. “Your presence on and off of the court is undeniable. You’ve grown tremendously as a player and as a leader in your time here. Keep putting drops in the bucket, 1% better each day. Your future is bright, and we are truly excited to follow your journey ahead!” But what truly turned heads was the quiet message from someone who knows a thing or two about basketball greatness—his father, Carmelo Anthony.

Reposting the video to his Instagram story, Melo kept it short yet powerful: “Proud of you.” Words every son craves from his father. Now, with Syracuse in his sights, his focus would only be on further elevating this feeling for his father. And Kiyan’s game already speaks in favor of this possibility.

The 18-year-old brings scoring ability, smooth playmaking, and maturity beyond his years. The legacy he carries might be heavy, but judging by his high school journey, he’s more than ready to carry it forward. And who knows, within no time, it could be Carmelo Anthony cheering for his son from the courtside. A full circle moment to the recently viral Instagram clip.