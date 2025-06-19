Knicks Executive’s Betrayal Behind Carmelo Anthony Trade Rocked Ex NBA Star’s Longterm Plan

NBA trades aren’t exactly rare — in fact, shocking shakeups are kind of part of the league’s DNA. Just look at this season: Luka Dončić getting traded to the Lakers? Nobody had that on their bingo card. But that’s the NBA for you — superstars move, dynasties shift, and fanbases hold their breath. And if you’ve been around long enough, you know one trade from 2011 still lives rent-free in the minds of every Carmelo Anthony fan.

Danilo Gallinari came into the league as the 6th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, and by the time he left the Knicks, fans knew exactly why. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 157 games — solid, steady, and sharp from deep. That 2010-11 season? The Knicks were finally fun again, with Amar’e Stoudemire heating up the Garden and a playoff spot in sight. Gallinari was a big part of that energy… until the Melo trade changed everything.

Talking on the Run Your Race podcast, Danilo Gallinari opened up about just how fast the NBA can flip on you. “I figured it out very soon—uh, my third season in the NBA… I’m with the Knicks,” he said. “I’m thinking, coming off a great year… we’re winning, we got Stoudemire, Raymond Felton, we got, you know, a lot of guys in free agency. We winning, we in New York. So I’ve experienced the New York when you’re losing and now when we winning—I’m loving it.” Gallinari talked about the paparazzi following them, the security needed just to grab lunch, and how the city was electric. “I’m playing well, we in New York, we winning, the city going crazy… I’m thinking, okay, I’m going to be a Knick for the next 10 years.”

New York Knicks former player Carmelo Anthony sits courtside at Madison Square Garden.

But then came the curveball. “I talked to the GM, he’s happy. The coach is happy. Everybody’s happy,” Gallo recalled. “Here comes the trade deadline—my agent tells me, ‘You are on the table.’ I’m like, okay… I don’t know anything about the business.” Even after meetings with the GM [Scott Perry] and the coach, assuring him they wanted to keep him, everything changed. “Next thing you know, the owner comes in—‘You are out.’ The famous Melo trade—Melo and Chauncey to the Knicks, and four of the five starters of the Knicks in Denver. We out.”

That 2011 blockbuster trade that sent Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups to the Knicks was massive, but so was the cost. New York gave up key pieces like Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Wilson Chandler, and Timofey Mozgov, all of whom were core to the team’s chemistry that season. The Knicks still made the playoffs with a 42–40 record but got swept away by the Celtics. The idea was to build around Melo and Stoudemire — and sure, there was excitement, especially with Jeremy Lin’s rise in 2012-13 — but deep playoff success never followed.

Meanwhile, Denver quietly made the most of the situation. With the new pieces, they stayed competitive and even posted a 57–25 record in 2012-13. While the Knicks peaked with a second-round exit that same year, the Nuggets thrived without a single “superstar,” proving that sometimes depth and balance win out over a blockbuster headline.

But, did you know? That deal was never supposed to happen, as Melo was actually headed to another franchise.

Carmelo Anthony says Lakers deal was done before Knicks stepped in

Carmelo Anthony had no idea he was headed to New York—because, well, he wasn’t supposed to be, as reported by SI. “The deal was done with the Lakers,” Melo told Dwyane Wade on The Why. “Me and Nenê for Lamar Odom and (Andrew) Bynum. That deal was done. I never thought about New York.” Yep, the original plan had him teaming up with Kobe Bryant in L.A., not lighting up the Garden in Knicks blue and orange.

But just as the purple-and-gold dream was taking shape, Denver shut it down. According to Anthony, it was all about not wanting to face him out West. “Now it’s like, y’all don’t want me in the West,” he said. “Gonna send me to the East, get me to New York.” And while it seemed for a minute like the New Jersey Nets were his likely destination, he wasn’t feeling that either. “If you were in Brooklyn next year, I would be there,” Melo said. “I can’t play at the Prudential Center, champ. I just can’t. I can’t do that.”

So the Knicks swooped in and got their guy. Melo made it clear: if he was going East, it was going to be Manhattan or nowhere. And while the Kobe-Melo Lakers duo never came to life, New York got a prime-time scorer who gave the city plenty to cheer for. In 412 games as a Knick, Anthony averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists—along with countless nights where the Garden crowd chanted his name like it was a playoff game in June.

Danilo Gallinari’s reflections sum up what so many NBA players learn the hard way: Loyalty doesn’t always stop a blockbuster. His Knicks exit still stings, and fans haven’t forgotten what could’ve been.