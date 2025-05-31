Knicks Fans Are Angry Over Charles Oakley’s Scathing Accusations Against Patrick Ewing

The lights are bright, the Garden is louder than ever, and the Knicks are back in the Finals for the first time since 2000, chasing a title that’s eluded them since 1973. They kept the dream alive in Game 5, cruising to a 111-94 win over the Pacers. Yet Indiana leads the series 3–2, so every second of Game 6 promises pure chaos. Legends are showing up, voices are rising. But one face is still missing from all this New York madness: Charles Oakley.

Well, the reason for Oakley’s absence goes back to that messy 2017 ejection at Madison Square Garden. Over 19 seasons, 10 of them in New York, Oakley averaged 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 1,282 games as one of the NBA’s toughest big men. He even made an All-Star team. Despite all that, he’s never felt fully embraced by the franchise. Now his ire is aimed squarely at two figures. Most of all, his former teammate, Patrick Ewing.

In a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Charles Oakley stirred the pot again—this time by calling out Ewing. “The ones I played with who got some power, I thought would be Patrick, but he didn’t step up. So I hold him more responsible than anybody else,” Oakley said. But fans weren’t having it. One summed up: “He acting like Pat kicked him out. Bro Pat couldn’t even get a Knick coaching job.” That’s a fair point. Ewing might be a franchise icon, but his own ties to the Knicks haven’t exactly been smooth. He’s currently serving as a basketball ambassador, but his coaching career never gained traction in New York, and while the Knicks gave his son a short stint, that’s about as deep as the support has gone.

An Instagram user cut deeper: “Why would he talk on your actions when it was your own actions. Maybe going back apologizing and working yourself up works.” And that one’s hard to argue. From the outside, it looks like Oakley’s still stuck in the past. But from his view, it’s about who showed up and who didn’t. He’s said before that he’s had beef with guys like Reggie Miller and Brad Daugherty, yet they still supported him. Even Michael Jordan stepped in during his conflict with Dolan. So, for someone who played alongside Patrick Ewing for 10 years, maybe Oakley just expected more.

One fan said it loud and clear: “Oh he ain’t eva gonna be invited back w talk like this. Love Oak from when he guarded the paint. He wrong though. Grown man gotta control his emotions & not try to bully security & cops. Act grown. U messed up, be accountable & ask for forgiveness. Might be surprised at the doors that open. Now trashing Ewing AND the owner?? 😂😂😮😮” Well, Oakley’s words don’t just call out the organization on the podcast, they hit at the heart of it, James Dolan, accusing the top of the hierarchy of “not playing fair.” It’s a raw take, but for fans who remember the Knicks offering Ewing nothing more than a D-League gig, it makes Oakley’s expectations—and his finger-pointing—all the more complicated.

Another fan nailed it too: “😂😂😂 Patrick never liked drama, and that’s the right way to live life.” Well, that’s true. He’s not one for public spats, and fans get that. “I have nothing to say about what Charles has to say,” Ewing had said on the Good Show in 2020 when asked about Oakley’s criticism. “He’s one of my best teammates.” It was grace over drama. Something fans haven’t forgotten.

Nearly a decade after his infamous ejection from Madison Square Garden, the Oakley-Knicks saga is still unresolved. According to MSG/Knicks officials, Oakley, who sat courtside behind team owner James Dolan, began “yelling at Dolan” (though Oakley denies he ever addressed Dolan directly). Security guards approached, asking Oakley to move his seat; he refused. Accounts vary, but both sides agree that a scuffle followed. As per MSG, Oakley became “drunk and disorderly,” struck a guard in the face, and shoved another. According to Oak:

“Me and four friends went to the game tonight to watch the Knicks and Clippers,” he told ESPN back then. “We get there, sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know, I was asked to leave the building. I asked why, and he said, ‘Well, you have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.’” Oakley was taken out of the Garden in handcuffs. He faced three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. After spending the night in jail, Oakley posted $500 bail, and the Knicks issued a statement calling his behavior “inappropriate and abusive.”

via Imago Jul 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Killer 3s coach Charles Oakley looks on during the game against Power at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

After the fallout, Oakley sued James Dolan and MSG for assault and battery. Dolan responded by banning him, though he vowed it wouldn’t be forever. “We’re going to put the ban in place and hopefully it won’t be forever,” Dolan said, claiming the decision was about fan safety. Commissioner Adam Silver even got involved, setting up a meeting between Dolan, Oakley, and Michael Jordan. Although Silver said both men (Oak and Dolan) were ‘apologetic,’ Oakley persisted: “I want him to apologize to me and the fans,” he told reporters.

Now, according to the New York Post, the Knicks have made a quiet offer to Oakley: he’d be welcomed back into the fold as a celebrated member of the franchise—courtside seats, invites to team events, the works—if he drops the lawsuit. Technically, Oakley can attend games today, as long as he buys his own ticket. But full reconciliation? That’s still on hold.

Charles Oakley was not merely a former Knick. For a decade (1988–1998), he embodied the organization’s hard-nosed, blue-collar identity. His refusal to let James Dolan off the hook, insisting on a public apology, speaks to fans’ desire for accountability over mere theatrics. Until Oakley and Dolan reconcile publicly, that tension will linger at every Knicks home game.