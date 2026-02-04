Kobe Bryant Confessed to Ex-Classmate on Prom Night About Career Decision

One month before the 1996 NBA Draft, the biggest decision of Kobe Bryant’s young life wasn’t made in a gym, a boardroom, or in front of television cameras. It was quietly confessed to a classmate under the lights of a high school prom.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The basketball world would later learn that Bryant planned to bypass college and jump straight to the NBA, a move that would change the trajectory of modern basketball. But long before the press conferences and headlines, that secret was first revealed on May 25, 1996, during an ordinary senior prom night at Lower Merion High School.

Stacy Moscotti, Bryant’s former classmate and photographer for the school newspaper, remembers the moment vividly. “I went to Duke,” said Moscotti. “Kobe actually told me in the hallway that he was going to Duke when he found out I was going to Duke. And then I said, really? And he said, ‘Nah, I’m just playing.’ He said, ‘He didn’t know where he was going yet.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Tasked with capturing memories from the evening, she asked Kobe and his date—R&B star Brandy—to pose for a photo. Moscotti, who grew up just a few houses away from the Bryant family in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, had always assumed that her friend would follow the traditional path to college basketball. Like many at Lower Merion, she even imagined he might end up at Duke.

The prom occurred just one month before the historic June 26, 1996 draft, during which the Lakers were strategizing to acquire the ‘Black Mamba’ despite lacking a lottery pick. Bryant’s value was rising rapidly following his All-American selection and a reported $2 million Adidas contract, making the decision exceptionally challenging for the 17-year-old.

But Moscotti noted that those close to him clearly anticipated his future stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow for Daily Content (@photosofkobe) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He would eventually forego college and head straight to the NBA. Years later, Kobe, in an interview with ESPN, shared the emotions of not going to college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s a tough decision because you have the option of going to college and getting a great education and play some basketball or go to the NBA, play some basketball day and night and get paid for doing so but that’s a job and you have to realize that you’re going to be missing out on a big part of your life,” said Bryant during the interview.

Kobe Bryant, although the top-rated high school basketball player in the country, had an upcoming NBA draft to think about, which was influenced by family issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why didn’t Kobe Bryant go to Duke?

Bryant frequently stated that had he attended college, he would have chosen one of two institutions: Duke, to play under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, or UNC, to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Michael Jordan.

But none of the programs benefited from having Black Mamba on their roster. Famous sportswriter Roland Lazenby revealed that financial constraints at home were the deciding factor.

Tex Winters was one of the coaches under head coach Phil Jackson at the Bulls and the Lakers. Winters was the inventor of the famous Triangle offense and had spoken to Lazenby about Kobe Bryant’s decision-making process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He [Tex Winter] said that Kobe didn’t go to college. Kobe had very mixed feelings about that. He wanted to go play for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, but his parents, what people didn’t realize, his parents were badly in need of money.”

While his father, Joe Bryant, had a successful NBA career spanning 1975-83, his earnings from that era were insufficient to ensure the family’s lasting financial security. But by the mid-1990s, there reportedly wasn’t much left, creating pressure for immediate income from the NBA and a lucrative Adidas deal.

Sources like Lazenby’s book Showboat: The Life of Kobe Bryant (2016) and related interviews highlight this, noting Kobe’s parents “were badly in need of money,” pushing him toward the pros to help support the family despite his internal conflict. That’s why the decision was taken right at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobe Bryant’s leap from Lower Merion High School straight to the NBA in 1996 was bold and life-changing, but it was not entirely without precedent. Just one year earlier, in the 1995 NBA Draft, Kevin Garnett had become the first high school player in two decades to make the direct jump to the pros, selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garnett’s successful transition, eventually leading to an NBA MVP award, a championship, and Hall of Fame induction, helped pave the way and shift perceptions about elite high school talent bypassing college entirely.

Kobe followed closely behind, drafted 13th overall in 1996 (by the Charlotte Hornets before a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers). The path quickly gained momentum: Tracy McGrady went straight to the league in 1997, setting the stage for a full wave of prep-to-pro stars in the years that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobe’s decision, therefore, arrived at a pivotal moment in NBA history—part of a short-lived but transformative era that redefined how the league evaluated and developed young talent.

This prep-to-pro movement ultimately contributed to the NBA’s 2005 rule change requiring players to be at least 19 years old and one year removed from high school (the so-called “one-and-done” policy), closing the door on the very path Kobe and others had taken.