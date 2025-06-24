Kobe Bryant Controversy Triggers Heated Debate After Ex-Lakers Star Fires Back at Tracy McGrady

The NBA has always thrived on rivalry. MJ vs. LeBron. Kobe vs. Shaq. The greats don’t just play—they get compared, debated, and dissected for years. But long before the internet turned every highlight into a headline, there was another feud brewing quietly in the early 2000s. Kobe Bryant was ruling LA, as always. But down in Orlando, another star was poking the bear—trying to rattle him, challenge him, maybe even outshine him. It was Tracy McGrady, the 9th overall by the Raptors in 1997, just a year after Kobe. And now, the same legacy has triggered hot takes.

T-Mac quickly made a name for himself, not just as a scorer, but as a certified dunker. His highlight reels are packed with poster slams, alley-oops, and mid-air magic that had fans on their feet. While deep playoff success mostly eluded him—aside from a limited role in the 2013 Finals with the Spurs—his talent was never in question. Naturally, the debate over who was better—Kobe or T-Mac—has been around forever. And recently, it sparked again in the most chaotic way possible, thanks to Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young.

The two got into a full-blown shouting match, revisiting that iconic 2002 showdown between Kobe and Tracy McGrady. Gilbert was Team T-Mac all the way, yelling, “We’re talking about 2002, what was being actually said. Nobody in the league was guarding T-Mac back. That’s what the conversation was.” But Nick, the ex-Lakers, had the perfect reply.

He fired back, just as loud: “I don’t have to agree with you. I don’t give a f—. I don’t have to agree with you.” Gil tried to press him—“Tell us what was being said in 2002?”—but Nick shut it down with a mic-drop answer: “I don’t know. I am a Kobe fan.” And honestly, that sums it all up. Sometimes, loyalty talks louder than logic. And when you actually break down that 2002 duel? It was personal and electric.

This showdown went down on November 26, 2002, in a regular-season clash between the LA Lakers and the Orlando Magic, and it did not disappoint. McGrady went off for 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, leading Orlando to a 112–102 win. Kobe? He matched T-Mac’s fire with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, but the Lakers still took the L and dropped to 5–11 on the season, even though they’d eventually go on to win the title. Bottom line? Both legends brought the heat, and the box score proves it. Even Kobe Bryant had to tip his hat to T-Mac.

As competitive as he was, he knew real talent when he saw it—and Tracy McGrady had it all. Kobe once said verbatim, “There’s a lot of guys, but the guy that always gave me the most problems, actually, was Tracy McGrady. He had all the skills and all the athleticism, but he was 6’10”, and he was really tough to figure out. He could do everything I could, but he was 6’10”. He had no weaknesses in his game; he could score from anywhere and defend. He’s the hardest player I have ever had to guard.” Coming from Kobe Bryant, that’s not just respect—it’s a full-on salute.

And T-Mac? He didn’t shy away from breaking down their on-court chess match. He recalled that signature moment where he faked left, pulled up near the free-throw line, and left Kobe sliding. But he gave Kobe his flowers too, “What people don’t understand, is Kobe was fast. He had a quick first step. He kinda lulled me to sleep and put the ball between his legs and blew by me,” T-Mac said. “Alright, cool, but I’m thinking somebody is back there to cut him off. Well, long behold, nobody’s back there.” It is mutual respect that makes rivalries iconic. The game is even better.

When T-Mac says he’d win rings with Shaquille O’Neal

McGrady is finally speaking out on what fans have debated for years — that he could’ve been an NBA champion if given the right team. In a recent appearance on First Take, McGrady didn’t hold back, especially after LeBron James publicly criticized the NBA’s obsession with “ring culture.” T-Mac echoed that sentiment and made a bold claim: “Replace me with Kobe when he had Shaq, you don’t think I could win a championship?” For McGrady, greatness isn’t just about titles — it’s about context, opportunity, and whether the organization gave you the tools to succeed.

via Imago Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; NBA former player Tracy McGrady speaks during the Naismith Hall of Game Press Conference at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

At the heart of McGrady’s frustration is a career that peaked with jaw-dropping stats and All-NBA honors but never advanced beyond the first round until his final year, when he was no longer in his prime. “I never had the opportunity,” he said. “I felt like that if I was put in that position to win a championship, I damn sure would show up and do what I do in the playoffs to elevate my team to that level. I just never had the chance.” And when asked if he’d take a backseat next to Shaquille O’Neal, McGrady was clear — absolutely.

He said he’d be more like his early Toronto self, a playmaker willing to let Shaq lead the way, unlike Kobe who clashed with Shaq over control. Looking back, McGrady’s career feels like a what-if saga. He dominated in Orlando, tried to build something special in Houston with Yao Ming, but never had the roster support or injury luck to reach the mountaintop.

Now, hearing him say, “Do I get diminished because I never won a championship? I was never put in that position,” hits differently. He’s not chasing sympathy — he’s challenging the narrative. And in doing so, he’s forcing the basketball world to rethink how we measure greatness. At the end of the day, the numbers spoke, the highlights replayed, and the fans chose sides. But for Gilbert and Nick? It wasn’t about stats—it was about legacy, loyalty, and that unforgettable night in 2002.