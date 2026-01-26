Kobe Bryant Fans in Tears After Dwyane Wade Shares Private Call Details 6 Years After Passing

The day of January 26, 2020, was the day when the world woke up in a state of disbelief. Kobe Bryant was no more. He lost his life in an accident in Calabasas, California, where he was involved in a helicopter crash together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. The loss seemed surreal. Four years after quitting the game, Bryant had already created an impressive new chapter, focused on storytelling, mentoring and motivating young athletes, especially the upcoming generation, his daughters being among them.

However, everyone remembers the grit, the smile, and the joy Mamba brought to the floor. That presence never faded for those closest to him. For Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, the bond ran deeper than rivalry. Therefore, he took a moment to celebrate Kobe through an emotional Instagram post.

Wade, captioned: “Six years since the world stopped. The battles, the respect, and the love between these two legends remain timeless. Mamba forever. 🐍💜💛.” And narrated the story of a rare phone call. D-Wade once received a call from Kobe Bryant, who wanted to learn more about pick-and-roll gameplay.

“Kobe’s calling me. He said, hey, Boston’s guarding me this way on the pick and roll. What should I do? He said, you’re the best at pick and rolls in this game. I watched your series versus them,” the 44-year-old recalled. He was asking how to break down every possible defensive coverage in the pick-and-roll.

Meanwhile, Wade continued, “And this is one of the greatest players to ever play. He’s reaching out to me, a younger player, asking me how I attack these pick-and-rolls. I’m sitting there waiting for the next game, hoping that he does one of the things I said. To watch him dominate that series after that, I felt like he let me be a part of it.”

This tribute to one of the greatest hoopers to ever play the game of basketball has left the fans emotional. Therefore, they filled Dwyane Wade’s comment section with heartfelt messages for the Mamba and his Mambacita, Gianna.

The NBA fandom takes a moment to remember Kobe Bryant

“A Brotherly bond that can never be broken, BOTH ON AND OFF the court! They are not just BROTHERS, but LEGENDS as well! RIP KOBE!!! Forever 8 & 24!!!” one of the fans wrote. Each year, D-Wade makes sure that January 26, amidst the tears, everyone remembers Kobe Bryant for the legend that he was and continues to be. Last year, he shared an IG Story with an image of Bryant, captioning it: “Miss you 24!”

Another one wrote, “You two were truly brothers 🙏” Both Wade and Bryant were among the NBA stars who pledged to restore Team USA’s dominance by reclaiming Olympic gold in 2008 after the setback at the 2004 Athens Games. That grind further deepened their bond.

“My perfect duo 🤍🫂🪽,” someone said. Amidst the on-court rivalry, Dwyane Wade always looked up to Kobe Bryant. He even listed the Lakers legend among his top 3 alongside Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

An emotional fan commented, “Holy crap! Why did I do my eye makeup before watching this? 😭😭I’m crying, and now I have to look like Alice Cooper! 💛💜🙏🏼” Looks like Wade’s Instagram post has brought tears to their eyes.

Lastly, “Mamba and Mambacita Forever 🖤🐍,” someone wrote. In this heartfelt tribute to Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, the sentiments of every basketball fan are expressed.

Kobe Bryant wasn’t just another NBA legend. He was a walking legacy, a true epitome of grind, grit, and relentless hunger to win. Therefore, even in rivalry, he found friendship. And the likes of Dwyane Wade are examples of the same.