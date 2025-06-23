Kobe Bryant’s Brand Follows Michael Jordan’s Path for $5.6 Billion Soccer Franchise Collab

Remember when Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo suddenly showed up on PSG’s Champions League kits? Yeah, that wasn’t just a cool design twist—it was a massive business power play. The Jordan Brand became PSG’s exclusive European match wear partner from 2018 to 2021, and fans went wild seeing the iconic logo on the field. It shifted how we viewed soccer kits, from just sportswear to global fashion statements. And now, something very familiar is happening again. Kobe Bryant’s brand is stepping onto that very same path—and not quietly either.

FC Barcelona—the $5.6 billion soccer giant—is diving into a long-term partnership with Nike. After some bumps in the negotiation road, both sides settled on a 10-year deal worth a whopping $1.8 billion (€1.7 billion). But here’s the twist: this isn’t just another licensing agreement. It includes a limited-edition Kobe-inspired line of apparel—sweatpants, jackets, and caps. Yup, the Mamba mentality is heading straight for Spotify Camp Nou, and it’s about to go global.

What’s even more exciting? Barcelona’s 2025–26 away kit is getting a full ‘Black Mamba’ makeover. According to Mundo Deportivo, the shirt will feature a deep ochre color with purple accents—a direct nod to the LA Lakers jersey Kobe wore during his legendary NBA career. And thanks to Barcelona kit expert @memorabilia1899, we now know that “the Mamba logo will feature prominently on the club’s away kits for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.” That’s not just a tribute. That’s legacy printed on fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides that, fans can also expect a full Mamba training collection to roll out between July and August. Jackets, pants, and practice kits—each piece wrapped in that signature Mamba flair. Well, Kobe wasn’t just a basketball fan. He loved America’s soccer, Europe’s football. Speaking to ESPN, he once said, “So it was like a couple miles from my house, and I had jogged there and I didn’t want to go back, so I waited. I decided to jump in, and they saw a skinny kid with long arms, so they decided I’d be best in between the posts. That was my introduction to soccer. That’s how it started.” Why Barcelona, though?

AD

During Barca’s U.S. tours, he often stopped by their sessions, rubbing shoulders with icons like Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi. So, this isn’t just about kits or logos. It’s about the bond Kobe quietly built with Barcelona—one that’s finally getting its flowers, stitched into the heart of the game he admired.

Kobe Bryant & FC Barcelona’s special bond?

Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a casual football fan—he genuinely loved FC Barcelona. Whenever he was in Europe or whenever Barça toured the U.S., he made time to connect with the team. The bond wasn’t just from afar, either. Regular checks, meets, and friendly games. They knew how to bridge the 13-hour cross-continental flight time! The Spanish side first faced the LA Lakers and Kobe Bryant on 18 October 2008 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. A friendly meet, the NBA side won by a narrow margin, 108-104.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then, two years later, Kobe’s Lakers returned the favor on 7 October 2010, by paying a visit to the Palau Sant Jordi, where Barça would come out winners, 92-88. But clearly, this relationship stretched beyond just those exhibition games. Kobe had already met the squad in Los Angeles back in 2006 during a preseason tour, and not long after, he joined them at a training session in Barcelona. That wasn’t for the cameras—it was out of genuine respect.

via Imago Source : X handle @BarcaOneFCB

Then, in 2011, during another U.S. tour, Kobe visited the Barca team again—this time at their hotel in Washington. He also joined a charity game with Mia Hamm’s friends. That stop wasn’t on his schedule by accident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And even in 2015, fresh off Luis Enrique’s treble-winning season, Kobe showed up again during their American visit. Not to forget, in 2017, he popped up in Haikou, China, where the Lakers star was there to announce the NBA’s agreement with Mission Hills to host a museum and store, which also tied into Barca’s own deal with Mission Hills.

So yeah, this collab? It’s way more than a marketing gig. It’s the legacy of two icons crossing paths again.