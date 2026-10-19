Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Makes Jaw-Dropping Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Debut After “Full Circle” Moment With Trinity Rodman

Natalia Bryant’s first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance gave fans a new reason to talk about Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter. But the runway debut carried another layer. A circle of life. She reunited with longtime friend Trinity Rodman in the PINK segment in LA.

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The reactions to Natalia’s look were immediate. At the same time, the story behind the pair’s appearance made it more personal.

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In a backstage interview with Victoria’s Secret PINK, Natalia Bryant and Trinity Rodman had a walk down memory lane. The duo looked back at their childhood days on the same soccer team before their debuts. They were just five years old at the time, but their memories of those games were quite different.

Trinity even went ahead and said, “Full circle to now, Victoria’s Secret,” smiling gleefully at Natalia.

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Then, the duo went into the details of their childhood expeditions on the soccer field.

Rodman recalled getting frustrated because “nobody was trying.” Natalia, meanwhile, was happy to take things at her own pace. “She was running… ‘Can everyone like get it together.’ I was like, I’m taking it easy. I would run off the field mid-game and like, hand a bird feather to my parents,” she said. Rodman then imitated Natalia panting as she ran over. Natalia had one detail to add: “Mind you, she, like, already scored five goals.”

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The fan response to Natalia’s debut proved that she left them spellbound.

Fans praised her appearance, with comments including “Nani looks like Kobe; she’s beautiful” and “GORGEOUS.”

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The comparisons to her late father added an emotional note to the night. Other than that, it was a glamour-filled night with fashion and celebrities. Not to forget, Kylie Jenner’s show stealer. Natalia walked in the show’s PINK section alongside Trinity, who also made her first Victoria’s Secret runway outing.

The duo’s shared history began long before fans knew them.

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Trinity has since become a star forward for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. women’s national team. Meanwhile, Natalia moved away from competitive soccer. She turned her attention toward volleyball, emerging as a standout at Sage Hill School.

She later attended USC, graduating with a film degree, and signed with IMG Models.

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Natalia’s plans changed after her father, Kobe Bryant, and sister, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in 2020. She eventually stepped away from competitive sports rather than pursue college athletics. She went to USC to study film and also began building a modeling career with IMG Models. Her Victoria’s Secret debut marks another step in that direction.

Rodman’s weekend offered a very different picture of the crossover.

Just hours before, the Spirit beat Gotham FC 1–0 at home to clinch a third straight NWSL playoff berth. Rodman played the full match before appearing at the fashion show the following day.



That’s an unbelievable turnaround. From sweating it out on the field to gearing up for a debut in an entirely contrasting field. Soccer field to runway.

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However, Trinity’s debut didn’t give every viewer a clean look.

Just before her turn to walk the ramp, KATSEYE performed two of their songs at the PINK segment. They shared the runway space with the models. The idea might have sounded nice on paper. But it looked crowded in reality.

Fans criticized the event for not getting a clear shot of Trinity. And even blamed the troop for crowding the moment meant to spotlight the soccer star.

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Still, the backstage exchange gave the debut its strongest moment. The reunion showed how an old friendship can surface in an unexpected place.