Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Arrested Over DUI Charges

14 NBA seasons with four teams, including two championships alongside Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant. The basketball side of Lamar Odom’s story was gold; life off the court hasn’t been so smooth. In 2025, the 46-year-old dominated the headlines with his crypto coin venture, and it seemed like he was getting back on track. But now, he is under the microscope once again.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Odom is facing new legal issues after being arrested in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence. The former Lakers star was booked on suspicion of DUI in the early hours of Saturday, January 17. There were two additional traffic violations—driving more than 41 MPH over the limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Lamar Odom remained in police custody as of 3 p.m. EST, per TMZ. The former Sixth Man of the Year will appear in court on March 17. The 2x NBA champion/ his representative are yet to speak on his issue. This is not the first time Lamar Odom has faced a DUI charge.

He was previously arrested in 2013 for the same offense and had his driver’s license suspended for a year. Later that December, he entered a no-contest plea and was ordered to pay $1,814 in fines, serve 36 months of probation, and complete an alcohol education program.

Odom also acknowledged that substance abuse played a major role in the marriage breakdown to Khloé Kardashian. In 2015, Lamar also survived a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

This incident left him in a coma and on life support for several days. He later revealed that he suffered multiple seizures during the ordeal. It marked one of the darkest chapters of his life. The father of three has since spoken candidly about his troubles.

Lamar Odom’s addiction and financial issues

To truly understand the extent to which the former Lakers star was involved with substance issues, the answer is $100 million. “If they asked me how much I spent on d—, I would say about $100 million,” he once revealed. At the height of his addiction, he admitted, “I used c—- every day. More or less, every second of my free time. I couldn’t control myself. I didn’t want to check it.”

That financial decision came back to haunt him last year. Odom might have a reported net worth of $30 million in 2025 (per Celebrity Net Worth), but money troubles were still knocking at his door—literally. The former NBA star had another legal issue to his name after allegedly skipping out on three months of rent for a luxury Studio City home in Los Angeles.

According to a lawsuit filed by Executive Recovery Group, Inc., Odom had agreed to pay $15,000 a month starting in December 2024 under a casual, month-to-month deal. But come January 2025, the payments reportedly stopped—and by March, he was $45,000 deep in unpaid rent. Even after receiving multiple notices—including one physically posted on March 11 giving Odom three days to pay or vacate—the ex-Laker didn’t respond, prompting the landlord to take legal action for alleged past-due rent, forfeiture of the agreement, attorney fees, and damages.

The latest arrest must come as a big blow to Odom, who seemed to be getting his life back on track.