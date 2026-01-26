Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Goes Viral in Las Vegas Days After DUI Arrest

Lamar Odom is back in Las Vegas. Last week, on Sunday, the former Los Angeles Lakers star was pulled over on Interstate 15 near Harry Reid International Airport. He was driving his black Dodge Durango SUV at 106 mph. When an “overwhelming odor” of marijuana wafted out from the car, he was asked to take sobriety tests, and he failed them. He was arrested but released from custody as of last Monday morning.

However, Odom is back in the news after TMZ dropped a picture of him in a fur coat and cap at C3 Lounge just off the Vegas Strip. The former NBA star reportedly wasn’t drinking alcohol and was only there to hang out with his friends. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he was there to primarily introduce his new line of spirits.

However, Odom refused to comment on his arrest last week.

Last week, police officers said that Odom’s “vehicle sped past their cruiser before swerving between lanes, at times failing to signal.” The 2011 Sixth Man of the Year had bloodshot, watery eyes, but kept denying that he was under any influence.

When the police arrested him last week, the report said that his driving showed signs of impairment. He was also 41 mph over the speed limit. They booked him for speeding, DUI, and improper lane changes.

Odom has won both NBA titles and individual awards. He appeared in three NBA Finals alongside Kobe Bryant and won two of them. They grew close since their Lakers days, and Odom revealed that Bryant even offered to help him with a gambling problem during one of their last phone calls.

Odom remains a successful individual with a net worth of $20 million. However, he has also been constantly linked to controversies over the years.

He retired at just 33 in 2013, and in the same year, authorities arrested him for DUI in the San Fernando Valley, L.A.

Two years later, in 2015, Odom nearly died after an overdose. He was found unconscious at Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, and was rushed to the hospital. He slipped into a coma, with his heart failing and issues with his kidneys and lungs, according to TMZ.

After his recent arrest, Odom assured his fanbase that he was still focused on his “continued growth.”

“I’ve worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process,” Odom added.

The former NBA player vowed to steer clear of trouble and help others in a similar situation.