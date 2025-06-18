Kobe Bryant’s 15-Year-Old Milestone Resurfaces, Reminding Fans of the Rare Edge He Held Over Shaq

Few moments in NBA history echo with as much emotional weight as Kobe Bryant’s final title run. The 2010 championship didn’t just cap off an illustrious career; it symbolized a full-circle redemption, a peak of the sport that stood apart from the shadow of Shaquille O’Neal. The memories of that success are about legacy, hunger to be the best, and the one milestone that meant more to Kobe than most might have known when the anniversary of that triumph rolls around.

It wasn’t just another ring. The fifth title, clinched on June 17, 2010, was Bryant’s most “Mamba” answer to every doubt cast since his high-profile split with Shaq. Years of being the “second fiddle” during the Lakers’ early-2000s heyday, Kobe’s last victory stood for vindication—a huge legacy believed to be free from comparisons. It was against the Boston Celtics, a team that broke his heart in 2008. It came after seven grueling games with a broken finger and a weary knee. And most of all, it came with that extra edge of five rings compared to Shaq’s four.

The moment became immortal in Kobe’s own words: “I just got one more than Shaq. So you can take that to the bank.” Fans remember that line not just for its boldness but for the layered context it carried. That title required Kobe to beat four Hall of Famers, claw back from a 3-2 deficit, and lead a roster that lacked a traditional superstar co-pilot. Though there was no doubt about who the alpha was, Pau Gasol’s grace and Ron Artest’s fury matched Kobe’s determination. And the Lakers won the series 4-3.

Kobe wasn’t at his best during Game 7, with just 6-of-24 from the field, but he was the one to snatch 15 rebounds, fought for every possession, and led the Lakers to an 83-79 win that redefined his career and his last ever NBA title. His Finals MVP that year wasn’t just for his scoring; it honored his leadership and drive to be the best and etch his name as one of the GOATs. For generations of NBA players, this legacy-cementing event still resonates after the anniversary post resurfaced.

“One More Than Shaq”: Fans Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Last NBA Triumph

Fifteen years later, fans are reliving every detail of that triumph, and for many, that 2010 title stands alone. “The greatest to ever touch a basketball,” one fan declared, expressing the opinion that Kobe’s fifth championship completed the legend of the Black Mamba. Another reminded us why it meant so much to Kobe: “It was Kobe’s favorite championship because it was against the Celtics 💜💛.” From falling short in 2008 to defeating Boston in 2010, that revenge narrative made this title more personal.

Others couldn’t help but revive the friendly feud that once captivated the league. “1 more than Shaq 😉… the post-game media conference 😂😂 take that to the bank,” a fan quipped, referencing Kobe’s now-iconic mic-drop moment. Another added, “With a broken finger,” stressing the physical toll Kobe paid to pursue superiority.

For many, this was more than just about defeating Boston; it was about surpassing Shaq in the race that went on long after their split in Los Angeles. Some fans went as far as to say that the Lakers have fallen off their perch after Kobe retired. “The Lakers fell off after him.”

via Imago Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers’ championship trophy

For a generation that grew up watching Kobe’s rise, fall, and comeback, the 2010 championship remains the gold standard. Kobe played with injuries while turning the pain into power, pressure into performance, and a legacy that is still remembered and celebrated even after 15 years.