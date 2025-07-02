Kobe Bryant’s First-Ever NBA Game Shoes Surfaces After It Remains Unsold for 29 Years

For 29 years, one of basketball’s most priceless relics sat untouched, not in a museum, but with the same fan who once had the guts (or just dumb luck) to ask an 18-year-old rookie for his shoes. Nearly three decades ago, a teenager stood outside the Great Western Forum with nothing more than a dream and a jersey. Today, that moment lives on in a pair of sneakers that once graced the feet of Kobe Bryant in his first-ever NBA game.

Those same shoes have astonishingly never been sold and are now estimated to be worth up to $600,000. But their true value? That’s tied to a powerful story of chance, generosity, and the rise of a legend. Back on November 3, 1996, Kobe stepped onto an NBA court for the very first time. At just 18 years, 2 months, and 11 days old, he became the youngest player to ever play in the league at the time. His debut with the Lakers against the Timberwolves saw him clock just six minutes, managing a single rebound and a block. On his feet? A custom size 14 pair of Adidas Top Ten EQT sneakers—ordinary to the eye, but now a priceless piece of basketball history.

This isn’t just a story about shoes, though. It’s about a fan named Scott Hurlimann, who was only 15 when he caught up with Lakers players outside the arena before that game. As revealed in an Instagram post shared by Fanatics Collect, Scott asked Kobe to sign his jersey—and then took a bold leap. He asked for Kobe’s shoes. “No problem. Just meet me out here after the game,” Bryant told him. And just like that, one of the game’s greatest players made good on his promise, handing over the shoes postgame. Years later, fate intervened again—Scott met Kobe a second time, and the star signed the shoes, turning them into a one-of-a-kind treasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanatics Collect (@fanaticscollect)

The sneakers themselves, black-and-white Adidas EQTs customized for Bryant, are more than just footwear. They’re accompanied by the original full ticket from that unforgettable night—now a rare collectible in its own right. Worn heavily, likely during practice and the debut, the shoes bear the marks of hard use and history. Authenticated with a letter of provenance, they’ve sat quietly in Scott’s care for 29 years.

As the world of sports memorabilia heats up, few artifacts can match the emotional weight and historical relevance of Kobe’s debut sneakers—a true glimpse into the origins of greatness. However, there’s another pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers that has been creating major buzz recently.

Kobe Bryant’s Historic Playoff Sneakers Up for Auction

Here’s a piece of history that sneakerheads and NBA fans alike won’t want to miss—an up-and-coming auction house has landed some iconic athletic memorabilia, including a pair of sneakers worn by none other than a rookie Kobe Bryant during his very first NBA playoffs.

The online auction platform Infinite Auctions, which operates under Medical Care Technologies Inc., has unveiled a special drop called The GOAT Collection. And just as the name suggests, it doesn’t disappoint. Headlining the lineup are Bryant’s playoff-worn Adidas kicks, a pair of Air Jordan 10s said to be worn by Michael Jordan shortly after his legendary “I’m back” return, and a game-used LeBron James jersey that’s believed to have been worn during his final home appearance as a Miami Heat player.

Speaking of Kobe Bryant’s sneakers, they are the 1997 Adidas EQT Elevation. His first NBA shoe with the brand, which was later re-released as the Crazy 97. These weren’t just for show; he wore them in the 1997 slam dunk contest and again during the postseason, which is when the current auction pair hit the court.

According to Infinite Auctions, the shoes have been photo matched to Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference first round, where the Lakers clinched a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The bidding for Bryant’s autographed sneakers is open until July 19. With that, another iconic Kobe Bryant memorabilia is set for sale. However, the very first ones remain unsold with Scott Hurlimann.