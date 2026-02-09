Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Teammate Faces Backlash After Viral Claim over 18-YO NCAA Star’s Future

Game tied at 75. Alijah Arenas took the inbound pass from Kam Woods at the top of the key, made two spins, and made a layup over two defenders to lead USC to a win over Penn State. That was Eric Musselman trusting an 18-year-old freshman to take the final shot on Saturday. Shortly after, Ron Artest, now legally known as Metta World Peace, compared the Trojan star to Kobe Bryant, and fans were not happy about it.

Just a day after Arenas’ game-winner, Artest hopped on social media to heap praise on the oldest son of Gilbert Arenas. He recalled watching the USC star play a decade ago, and all signs were right there to see.

“So, in watching Alijah Arenas, I remember his dad brought him to one of our games, and I think he was 12 or 11, somewhere 9, 12, or 11,” Artest said in a video he posted on X. “And I’m like, yo, you gonna let him play? Are you gonna be all right? It was at IMeck Academy. And the kid got out there, looked right. Now, keep in mind, I didn’t see him since then, and now he’s like, I think he’s 6’7″.”

In a league already overwhelmed by young talents like Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, it will have a fresh reload in the upcoming draft. However, Artest still believes that Agent Zero’s son will rise to the top of the league early in his NBA career.

“The kid is the next Kobe, all right? I don’t think he needs to change his number to 24 or anything like that. I think he could just be the next Alijah, but the kid is the next Kobe. MVP by year, 5 or 6. Well, he’ll have a tough time because you still have Wembanyama, you still got some other players in there. But MVP, roughly 5 to 7. It could be earlier, honestly, but I don’t know if that’s gonna happen. I think it might be too early, and all that.”

Arenas had 24 points in the win, and 15 of those points had come in the second half. Undoubtedly, at such a young age, Arenas has an early understanding of when and how to rise to the occasion, and doesn’t shy away from the big stage. Alijah has all the traits of a winner, and of course, a “very special basketball player.” However, the comparison to Mamba was too early for many.

Fans’ criticism mounts after former Laker compares Alijah Arenas to Kobe Bryant

Alijah’s 24-point clutch game followed his 29-point outburst against Indiana earlier this month. However, while he is slowly improving, his efficiency remains very low. In the six games he has played, Arenas has shot 50 percent from the field on just one occasion, when he had 6 points in 27 minutes.

It was hard for fans to watch Artest compare an 18-year-old who has shot 32 percent to one of the greatest players of all time. A fan urged the former Laker to “slow down.”

Arenas has shown an early maturity on the offensive end, but he still lacks an elite defensive touch. Even with 6’6″ and athleticism, he has yet to show that he could hold his fort on the defensive end, a big difference from Bryant. As great as Mamba was on offense, he was still a big menace on defense, suffocating the best players.

“Next Kobe? You must be on perks! More like a next TMac, cus he plays no defense and will be 6’9!” A fan shifted the comparison to Tracy McGrady.

This kind of lofty, premature comparison is nothing new in basketball, and history shows why fans are quick to push back. One of the most infamous examples is Harold Miner, dubbed “Baby Jordan” as early as high school and college due to his explosive athleticism, dunking prowess, and physical resemblance to Michael Jordan.

The label followed him into the NBA after he was selected 12th overall in 1992; he even won two Slam Dunk Contests. Yet the immense expectations became a burden. Miner struggled with injuries, inconsistent role opportunities, and the impossible standard, lasting just four seasons in the league before fading out by age 25.

Similarly, Grant Hill faced repeated “next Michael Jordan” tags from college onward, with his all-around game fueling the hype after he entered the NBA in 1994.

While Hill enjoyed early success as a seven-time All-Star, devastating ankle injuries derailed what many thought could have been a transcendent career. These cases show the pattern: anointing a young player as the “next” legend often amplifies pressure, invites scrutiny on every inefficiency or setback, and rarely ends well when the comparison is made too soon.

In Alijah Arenas’ case, with his current 32.3% field-goal shooting and ongoing development, the “next Kobe” tag risks repeating that cycle, potentially distracting from his natural growth rather than celebrating it.

This comparison becomes even more problematic when considering Bryant’s legacy extends far beyond basketball. His stories continue to inspire young talent, and we have yet to find the poetry that Bryant had in his offense. A fan believed that “saying the ‘next Kobe’ is mad disrespectful” to the five-time NBA champion.

Bryant’s greatness didn’t head start. His legacy lay in being a man who fell and rose time and again to achieve greatness. Comparing a storied legacy that was chaptered in 20 years to an 18-year-old college kid was “lowkey disrespectful” to a fan.

The pressure is particularly concerning given what Arenas has already endured. Last year was simply tragic for the young player. After an almost fatal car crash, he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and was out for eight months. At age 18, he is too young and inexperienced to handle the comparison. A fan vehemently said that Arenas “doesn’t need this pressure,” while he is still discovering his game.

Despite these concerns, it is beyond doubt that Alijah’s game can reach great heights in the next few years. He was already toying with his opponents in high school. However, he is still far from positioning himself among the top freshmen in his class. Comparing him to Kobe might be too soon.