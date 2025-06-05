Kobe Bryant’s Simple Act Created 7x NBA Champion’s Deep Bond With His Son

“Rest at the end, not in the middle.” That mantra guided Kobe Bryant every day. His Mamba mentality has inspired many across the sports world. A devoted father to his four daughters, Bryant also became a massive influence on his teammates—and on their children. Just recently, one of his Lakers teammates revealed an instance where Bryant influenced his child.

On the morning of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s fatal crash, Kobe checked in on Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal. “You good fam?” he texted O’Neal at 8:29 a.m. local time that day on Instagram. “Yeah! Just been getting this work in, trying to figure out my next move. How you been?” Shareef replied at 10:25, but he missed the chance to have a conversation with Bryant since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were involved in the helicopter crash that took place around 10 a.m. He still regrets it.

Bryant inspired everyone around him, including Robert Horry’s son. On the Sportsing podcast, seven-time champion Robert Horry recalled how his younger son, Cameron, tuned him out in practice, no matter how many times Dad coached him. Bryant noticed immediately. When Kobe approached, he looked Cam straight in the eye and said just a few words.

“Kobe were standing there. ‘Yo, Cam, what’s up, man? How you doing? And then Kobe looks at Cam like, ‘You know your dad is one of the smartest players I ever played with. And you should have seen the way he-..’ him?’’… I had his attention for two weeks after that. That shows you the power of other players can do for you with your kids,” Horry said.

Horry explained that Cam had seen him only as “Dad,” not as a seven-time champ. Kobe’s words shifted Cam’s perspective entirely.

via Imago Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Robert Horry reacts after shooting during the 2013 NBA All-Star shooting stars competition at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

And Horry wasn’t alone. Shareef O’Neal commemorated Kobe with a tattoo (turn0search4). Former Laker Matt Barnes also shared how Kobe influenced his twins.

How did Kobe Bryant influence Matt Barnes’ twins?

During a segment of the All The Smoke podcast, former NBA player Matt Barnes shared that his kids were allowed to join him during the 2010–14 seasons. On their 10th birthday in November 2018, Carter and Isaiah Barnes received an unforgettable gift: a private, hour-long workout with Kobe Bryant at an Orange County gym (turn1search5). At the time, the twins, who had spent much of their childhood around NBA life, grew up loving video games more than basketball despite their father’s Hall-of-Fame résumé.

After greeting them with a fist bump and a “What’s up, Uncle Kobe?” Kobe wasted no time getting intense. He started them on suicides and ball-handling drills so grueling that both brothers later admitted they nearly broke down. He later asked them which college they wanted to attend. When both replied “UCLA,” Kobe didn’t cover it up. He told them that while they might get into the school, it might not be for basketball, not unless they put in the work.

“No, you’re not. Your dad said you like video games, so you might go to school just to be a student, not to play ball,” Barnes recounted what the Los Angeles Lakers legend said. This moment gave the twins the motivation they needed. They began taking their game seriously and started training harder.

By their 14th birthdays, the twins were posting highlight reels on Instagram and playing varsity ball at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino. Isaiah—or “Zay”—even left a heartfelt comment on Kobe’s Instagram, “Wish he could see me now,” when clips of that birthday workout resurfaced in 2019. Today, both Carter Kelly Barnes and Isaiah Michael Barnes are D1 offer holders from the University of San Diego. Evidence that Kobe’s no-nonsense lesson on mental toughness and work ethic fundamentally reshaped how they approached the game.

During their appearance on the Sportsing podcast on Mother’s Day, the twins admitted they hadn’t truly committed to basketball until Kobe inspired and influenced them. “Really started to take serious was after the Kobe workout. Cuz he put us through some crazy, crazy drills. Looking back, they weren’t even that crazy, but at the time…” the twins said.

In this way, Kobe Bryant didn’t just hand them shoes. He delivered a blueprint for greatness. His insistence on earning every drop of sweat continues to echo in every dribble, every sunrise workout, and every highlight reel the Barnes twins produce.