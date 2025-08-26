Kobe Bryant’s Birthday Brings Back Iconic Tribute at Secret Location Months After Shameful Incident

Mamba Day saw more Kobe & Gigi murals unveiled in Los Angeles and beyond. Artistic tributes to Kobe Bryant abound but to Louie Palsino, it’s a single manifestation of his dedication and effort. And that has been destroyed twice. The LA-based artist who goes by ‘Sloe Motion’ has gone through to two heartbreaking instances in the span of months. For a third (and possibly final) time, Palsino ceremonially revealed his redone Kobe mural.

ESPN Los Angeles personality and insider of all things Lakers, Dodgers, and Rams, Steve Mason did the big reveal. “New Kobe Bryant mural after a weekend celebrating the Mamba’s birthday and 8/24 by @MotionsSloe and MVP, our own @VeniceMase 👏” ESPN reported.

The mural is the same as the last two which was in a Downtown LA location. It depicts featuring both Bryant and his daughter, Gigi in Lakers jerseys and the words, ‘Mambas Forever.’ Previously, Palsino had decided to move the mural’s location. This one’s location is currently not known.

Palsino couldn’t have chosen a better day to showcase his work again. As ESPN reported, the new mural was unveiled after a weekend of Mamba Day celebrations all over LA.

Kobe Bryant’s birthday is on August 23. But in 2016 (the year Bean retired from the NBA) the city of Los Angeles and Orange County chose the following day, August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day or Mamba Day to honor his two jersey numbers, 8/24.

Apart from the third annual Mamba League Invitational basketball tournament, dozens of new murals across Los Angeles were revealed. One of them at Redondo Beach features him in Dodgers gear. Another display was at the Pacific Wheel at the Santa Monica Pier.

Kobe mural artist keeps his word

Louie Palsino is one of the famous artists just for Kobe murals. He went viral in 2020, shortly after Kobe and Gigi’s passing in the deadly helicopter crash that claimed seven others. His most famous work was at the corner of 14th and Main streets in downtown.

In April, the same mural was defaced with paint and slurs. Palsino started a GoFundMe to raise money for its restoration. Luka Doncic, who had just arrived in the first dramatic trade since the Lakers acquired Shaquille O’Neal, donated $5,000 to restore it and Palsino went back to work. The new version was revealed in June and only a week later it was vandalized again.

Palsino since declared he’ll be restoring the mural in a different location. “Everything happens for a reason and we now want to reach out and get this piece done in collaboration with another business or foundation, all donated by us and no charge to the new location,” Palsino said in a statement. “The project will be better than the last with a proper wall, whether indoor or outdoor, for our community and people to appreciate.”

He’s made it happen. How and where, it’s not known. Fingers crossed, Palsino’s art gets it due respect this time.