Kobe Bryant’s Post-Injury Comeback Sets High Bar for Jayson Tatum’s Recovery

“It’s a trademark of who Kobe is,” former coach Phil Jackson once said about the Lakers legend. Kobe Bryant once dislocated his ring finger during a 105–88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. As per the Los Angeles Times, the former NBA player snapped his finger back into place and continued the game. Despite being in pain, he still dropped 20 points! This wasn’t the first time. And this is perhaps why the bar of excellence and greatness is so high for the current generation.

While it’s not fair to compare two players’ injuries and their ability to bounce back, since every injury is different, the NBA world isn’t unfamiliar with it. Jayson Tatum left during the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ second-round NBA playoff Game 4 against the Knicks due to a leg injury. The champ was taken out in a wheelchair and appeared to be in tears. Even if it was for a brief moment, it broke everyone’s heart.

His tears might not have been just for the pain. They could have also been out of fear of a serious injury or the pain of the team potentially losing. However, former NBA player Byron Scott took a shot at the superstar. He seemingly compared Tatum’s reaction to an instance where Bryant handled an injury with grace.

“You watch him get up because he thought somebody kicked him, right? Got up, went to the free throw line. You watch his face. There’s no grimacing, no nothing,” Scott said on The Fast Break podcast, of Bryant. “And again, one of my favorite players in the NBA, Jayson Tatum. I mean, he’s rolling around. You can see the agony. He’s on a wheelchair. I was like, first of all, Kobe would never be wheeled out,” he added. Tatum’s injury and reaction were seemingly mocked by the former player.

Back in 2013, against the Warriors, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles, but got up as if nothing had happened, made two free throws, and didn’t even need a wheelchair. While on one end, Jayson Tatum‘s injuries are compared to the Lakers legend, the 27-year-old successfully broke the record set by the Hall of Famer.

What Record Did Jayson Tatum Break That Was Held by Kobe Bryant?

The Boston Celtics had a strong start in Game 3 of the second-round NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks. Tatum delivered a jaw dropping powerful performance, hitting 22 points. He has now even surpassed Bryant in total playoff points scored before turning 27. Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only player ahead of him now.

Tatum has scored 2,894 playoff points, while Bryant had 2,889 at the same age. The Lakers legend ranks 4th all-time in playoff scoring with 5,640 points, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and James. Tatum is currently ranked 36th in the All Time list.

For Game 3, the Celtics had secured a big win. “You just understand what comes with being that guy. I get a lot of praise, I get a lot of credit, I get a lot of accolades, but I’m not perfect. And there’s times where I’ve needed to play better, I’ve needed to do more, and that’s what comes with being that guy,” Tatum said.

Tatum’s response to adversity has defined his career. In the 2022 NBA Finals, despite criticism for inconsistent play, he averaged 21.5 points, leading the Celtics to within two wins of a title. After his 2025 Achilles injury, teammates rallied around him. Reports noted Jaylen Brown stepping into a leadership role, leading team meetings and pushing the Celtics forward in his absence. This echoes Kobe’s ability to inspire through setbacks, like playing through a fractured finger in the 2010 Finals to win his fifth ring. While Tatum’s injuries are now compared to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, he has always idolized the 5x NBA champ, so the criticism might only serve as motivation for him moving forward.