Kobe Bryant’s Teammate Accuses NBA of Favoring LeBron James in Chase to Tie Late Legend’s Championship Record

Once more, Kwame Brown is bringing a conspiratorial narrative into the neverending debate of NBA greatness. Michael Jordan’s handpicked No. 1 overall select of the 2001 NBA Draft who played alongside Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2005 to 2008, has accused the league of intentionally favoring LeBron James. And how? Brown claimed on his YouTube channel there is an overarching push to help James eclipse Stephen Curry so he can match Bryant’s ring tally.

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Brown believes that NBA decision-makers and spin doctors want to elevate James past Bryant, even if surpassing Michael Jordan remains out of reach.

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“A lot of people have said that same thing. And I think they’re going to try to push LeBron to give him the biggest chance possible to win a championship because they want to have enough to edge him out over Kobe,” Brown alleged. “He’s not going to make it over MJ at any point, I don’t think, but they at least want to get him over Kobe… They at least want to get him over Kobe.”

Brown further argued that the 4x NBA champion James hasn’t even established clear dominance over his own era’s primary rival, Stephen Curry, who also holds four NBA titles.

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“And if he has the same amount of championships as Kobe, but I don’t know—how does he get over Steph, the man in your era?” Brown questioned.

“So they’re tied,” Brown continued, further predicting that the NBA will enable Bron to win a championship with the 76ers, not just tying Bryant with five titles but also edging out Curry.

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“So, this is because so many people have made that argument, I think I might go take me a nice little piece of change and bet that LeBron James win the championship, ’cause I’m willing to bet that so many people have made so much noise. How can you keep bringing up LeBron and he hadn’t even surpassed Steph in his own era? So, this would get him past—this would quiet the noise with the Steph Curry thing. This would also give him a hard push towards saying that he’s better than Kobe.”

This isn’t the first time Kwame Brown has questioned LeBron’s legacy. After a tumultuous start with the Washington Wizards, Brown spent three seasons as Kobe Bryant’s frontcourt teammate before being traded in 2008 in the deal that brought Pau Gasol to L.A.

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The association to Michael Jordan got him the label of one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history. Meanwhile LeBron arrived in 2003 and met expectations as the league’s ‘Chosen One’ during Kobe’s prime years.

Previously, as the Lakers faced a 0-3 playoff deficit against the Thunder in the 2026 playoffs, Brown publicly slammed James’ leadership and body language rather than holding the roster or officiating accountable.

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“It ain’t the referees, it’s the coach, it’s LeBron,” Brown stated at the time, dismissing James’ series averages of 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. “When you have a 41-year-old who only cares about his stat sheet, what they are not talking about is what’s not showing up in the stat sheet… This guy is thinking about coming back for another year, where he’s gonna play less defense. Still gonna blame other people that they can’t win.”

At a time when fans are debating James and Curry’s Hall of Fame probabilities against other players in their generation, Brown’s latest claims highlight how fierce the narrative battles remain in NBA history.