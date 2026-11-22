Dwight Howard has revisited his much-discussed relationship with Kobe Bryant during their time together at the Lakers. Once again, pushing back against the narrative that the two superstars were involved in a personal feud. He also addressed the controversy surrounding Black Mamba’s comments about his injuries, which eventually became one of the most talked-about moments of their brief time together in Los Angeles.

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Reflecting on how their relationship was portrayed, Howard pointed out that neither player had publicly declared any hatred towards the other. “I know, the media happened,” he said on the AM Hoops Show. “That’s what. The media. Dwight hate Kobe. Kobe hate Dwight. And none of us ever said that, but the media did.”

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The former Magic center also revisited the discussion surrounding his injuries and Kobe Bryant’s involvement. He recalled how people suggested that Bean should have been the person he consulted about his physical condition. Howard rejected that idea. “People were saying Kobe should have been my doctor when I got hurt. And I should have went to him and told him about my injuries instead of telling the actual doctors. Which didn’t make any sense to me.”

The tension between the two began attracting attention during the 2012-13 NBA season, when the Lakers brought Dwight Howard to Los Angeles from the Orlando Magic. With Kobe, Howard, Steve Nash, Pau Gasol and Ron Artest on the roster, expectations were understandably high. But their star players struggled to develop the chemistry many had anticipated. Injury problems further complicated matters.

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Dwight Howard underwent back surgery and was still recovering when he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. With the Lakers desperate to improve their position, Kobe Bryant publicly expressed frustration over the situation and stressed the need for urgency.

Then the speculation about their issues intensified in January 2013 following reports of a possible confrontation between the teammates. The Lakers suffered a New Year’s Day defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, and then a report by the New York Daily News claimed that Kobe and Howard had nearly come to blows. In fact, the added layer was that Bryant allegedly called his teammate “soft.”

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However, Mamba appeared to make light of the reports. On January 7, 2013, he posted a photograph on Twitter showing himself and Howard posing in boxing stances. He captioned the image, “The mamba vs d12 !! It’s on lol”, seemingly poking fun at the rumors of a locker-room fight.

Dwight Howard also explained that the photograph had a completely different intention on the recent podcast. Rather than suggesting that they were preparing for another confrontation, it was meant to show that there was no bad blood between them. “That’s going to be the next clip. That was a picture to show that we cool like we ain’t got no beef. But then they took it as that.”

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On the court, however, the Lakers continued to struggle. They finished the regular season with a 45-37 record, securing the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Their campaign suffered another significant setback when Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles tendon in April 2013, shortly before the playoffs. The Lakers were subsequently swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

Dwight Howard’s time in Los Angeles came to an end that summer. Despite Kobe Bryant reportedly meeting with him in an attempt to convince him to stay, Howard decided to join the Houston Rockets in free agency, signing a four-year, $88 million contract in July 2013.

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Following his departure, Kobe Bryant took to Twitter to express his reaction. “I wish d12 the best honestly. I just find it hard to follow players that wanna kick my teams a–.” Howard, meanwhile, dismissed suggestions that Kobe’s criticism had influenced his decision.

“Kobe never challenged that and nothing he said had anything to do with my decision.”

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And now Dwight Howard’s latest comments again offer a perspective on a partnership that attracted considerable attention but lasted just one season.