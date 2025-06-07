Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Mince Words After Michael Beasley Wins $100,000 Against Ex-Pacers Star

Michael Beasley last played in the league in the 18-19 season. Although a return to the NBA seems bleak, the 11-year veteran never stopped hooping. He continued playing overseas in China and even became a champion. But to prove his mettle to fans at home, the former Lakers star wanted to prove himself. Once a #2 overall draft pick, he put on a clinic in a 1v1 showdown against another former star. Even Kyrie Irving, who was part of the show and made sure to give the due credit.

The battle was months in the making, as Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley made headlines on March 21 when they announced a $100,000 1-on-1 showdown. It even got a broadcasting home in TNC 02—The Next Chapter’s pay‑per‑view channel. The former stars engaged in a back-and-forth days before the event, giving fans an MMA-like fight feel. It was Beasley who took home the crown and the money.

The former 11-year pro defeated fellow NBA alum Lance Stephenson 31-21 in a 1-vs-1 matchup at TNC 02. It was the main event, with other smaller matchups also occurring. But the fans and Kyrie Irving were glued to the screen for Michael Beasley. Post-game, after the win, Uncle Drew congratulated the victor.

“I’m glad that you’re here sitting down. You have been an incredible example for our culture. You’ve been an incredible example for me. I just want to give you your flowers right now. A lot of people don’t know where you come from, how your story, but you’re starting to speak out a lot more about it, and it’s beautiful to watch. You are one of them ones, bro. We are them ones. I’m glad that I can say that live for you. Congratulations.”

But the hype did not stop there. During the event, the current Mavs superstar praised the skill to be involved in 1v1 action on the court. “They’re moving at a great pace though, they’re moving fast, but it looks slow to us. They’re processing, processing, processing.” It was just the second basket of the night, both by Beasley, which got Irving hyped. “Oh! That’s one-on-one basketball. That is one-on-one basketball. That is one-on-one basketball, fellas.” He was not the only one who previously praised the 36-year-old.

Michael Beasley wins the grand prize to add to his net worth

A career with a lot of potential, as he was picked as an overall number at the age of twenty, stopped when he was 30. Long before the NBA, Beasley blazed through Kansas State in 2007–08, averaging 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds en route to Big 12 Player of the Year honors and a consensus All‑American nod. Although the pro career did not pan out as people expected, there is no one who could argue about his ability. So much so, a Knicks star even rated Beasley higher than Kevin Durant.

“If check rock, one-on-one, go get a bucket, I’m taking him over KD.” Now, that was without a doubt a bold take from Josh Hart—but it speaks volumes. Even the Slim Reaper was not far behind appreciating his fellow brother from DMV. He even recalled, “I said in a comment earlier this year before the season where he said he was just as skilled as LeBron and myself, and I was feeling him on that.” Many regard Durant as an effortless scorer, but he did the same for Michael Beasley.

Durant didn’t just throw around compliments, either. He backed it up, saying, “He [Beasley] can score from anywhere… Can score on anybody. He can use both hands…” So, that’s why from the announcement all the way to the main event, Beasley was all gas and no brakes. That’s why for him the $100,000 win was never in doubt.