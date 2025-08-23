La La Anthony Changes Marriage Thoughts After Ciara’s Blunt Advice

You know what they say—never say never. But La La Anthony didn’t exactly follow that advice, especially after her very public divorce from Carmelo Anthony. Back then, she boldly declared, “I’m never getting married again.” For her, tying the knot felt like a life event she’d already checked off the list. “I’ve experienced it and I know the good and the bad that happened to me, so it’s not something I want to experience again,” she explained. But thanks to a dear friend, La La might just be rethinking that stance now.

On The IRL Podcast with Angie Martinez, La La opened up about how her perspective on marriage has shifted over time. She posted this part of the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Words have power. Pray and manifest the life you want 🙏🏽❤️🫶🏽 @ciara @angiemartinez @angiemartinezirl.”

She shared, “I remember speaking of friends like Ciara. I remember one day I did an interview…and they were like, ‘You know, would you ever get married again?’ And I was like, ‘No, like I’m never getting married again. It’s not for me.’ And she called me and was like, ‘Stop saying that. Like words have so much power. Like, stop putting it out there. Like, whatever God has meant for you is going to be. Like, stop saying that so definitely.’ And she checked me in a real way. In a loving way, but in a real way. And I had to stop and think, like, ‘She’s right.’”

La La continued, “And I’ve, since then, I’ve stopped saying that like I don’t know what the future holds for me. I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I’m not gonna put that out there, and understanding how much power our words have on us and how we approach certain things. And she really gave me an understanding of that.” This shift in perspective came after navigating a very public and painful divorce with Carmelo Anthony.

On the same podcast, she opened up about the emotional toll of her split from Melo, calling it “the hardest part of my life and then playing it out publicly.” She recalled how the intense scrutiny and constant rumors after the family moved to New York became the “start of the demise of the marriage.” Moreover, the public nature of the breakup made her feel “you’re like, f—– dying inside, and you’re just like, ‘I’m all right.’”

Despite the heartbreak, she admitted that marriage can feel transactional and “it’s easy to get into and harder to get out of.” La La found her new focus squarely on co-parenting their son, Kiyan, and showing him love in all its forms, regardless of her marital status. And it seems that every lesson she learned from her past marriage has given her a new outlook on dating as well.

La La Anthony’s fresh approach to dating

Now, La La is quietly re-entering the dating world, but with a new mindset. She appeared on the July 31 episode of

Complex’s 360 with Speedy and chatted about her love life, telling host Speedy Morman that she’s keeping things private. “I think it’s good to keep things private until you feel like you’re ready for the world to know about it,” La La, 43, explained. “I feel like anytime the world gets involved too early, that’s when things get messy and messed up.”

On July 5, she even posted a TikTok teasing a man in the frame. When asked if it was a “soft launch,” she replied,

“So sometimes it’s nice to [give] just a little peek, but not too much,” careful to protect herself from the media glare in a way she couldn’t during her very public marriage with Melo.