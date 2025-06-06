La La Anthony Confessed Silencing Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Bryant For One Reason

La La Anthony is stepping into a bold new zone with Hulu! The brand has recently green-lit a pilot for Group Chat, a juicy, satirical comedy where she not only stars in but also is an executive producer. The show comes to life with help from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Kim Kardashian, who also holds an executive producer title. Interestingly, Group Chat marks the first project under Kim K’s first-look deal with 20th Television, which makes this not just a celeb-packed venture, but a strategic one too. With Disney TV Studios and BET Studios in the mix, the buzz around this pilot is already heavy—and for good reason. Now, here’s where things get spicy.

Inspired by La La’s bestseller The Love Playbook, the series follows five glamorous women in their 40s living their best L.A. lives. But don’t let the luxury fool you. Behind their curated Instagram vibes is a no-holds-barred group chat where things get real—fast. The drama? Juicier. The confessions? Wilder. And the honesty? Well, it’s the kind you’ll only find when the filters come off.

And La La’s not just making this stuff up. During her appearance on TODAY, she gave fans a little taste of how personal this story gets. “I think all women have a group chat, and it’s like everything unfiltered that we talk about in our group chat. So what’s going off in the group chat right now? A lot of things. Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Rowland, that’s one hell of a group chat. It’s a group chat,” she said. It’s clear the idea didn’t just come from her imagination—it came straight from her phone.

But here’s the kicker—when asked who’s the most active in the chat, La La didn’t name names. “It depends what’s going on. It depends what’s going on. Some of us need more at other times than others. So it depends what’s going on.” And despite the 24/7 energy, La La admitted to tapping out at times: “But the group chat is going off all day long. It does. And then I’m in New York, and a lot of them are in L.A. So it’s like three, four in the morning. And I’m like, you gotta be kidding me. The group chat is going off,” she shared.

Still, even with all that noise, La La confessed she sometimes keeps quiet about it—even to the show’s own producers. “Sometimes I don’t tell them, but I have them muted. You have your phone on. I cannot do that. She’s like, I don’t have my phone. But you can watch the show, and you’ll get all the good stuff there.” However, this is not this trio’s only Hulu venture.

La La Anthony and friends take over Hulu

La La Anthony isn’t new to the screen hustle. While fans know her best from Power, she’s quietly built a strong TV resume—landing a series regular role on Hulu’s BMF and recurring on The Chi. Not to mention, she’s teamed up with Kenya Barris before on Grown-ish and even showed up in You People. And when she’s not acting, she’s penning bestsellers like The Love Playbook and The Power Playbook. Clearly, she’s been stacking her wins across the board with WME and Untitled Entertainment backing her every move.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is also keeping her Hulu slate stacked. Besides Group Chat, she’s stepping into drama with Ryan Murphy’s legal series All’s Fair, where she stars and is also an executive producer. On top of that, she’s been holding it down with The Kardashians, which continues to be one of the platform’s top unscripted shows. And she’s not stopping there—Kim’s also producing Calabasas alongside Emma Roberts for Netflix. With WME in her corner, too, Kim’s expansion into TV is no side hustle—it’s a serious play.

Similarly, Kenya Barris is no stranger to turning content into cultural moments. The Black-ish creator is still dominating, now with Diarra From Detroit on BET+ and The Vince Staples Show for Netflix. Not to forget, he co-wrote and directed You People, too. Repped by WME and Artists First, Barris continues to flex his storytelling chops wherever he lands.

All in all, Group Chat isn’t just a show—it’s the result of three moguls pulling strings and shaking up TV.