La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian Reunite to Land New Deal With $12B Company Despite Failed Stint

La La Anthony didn’t have much time to be down after losing an acting project. Hulu scrapped Groupchat, her show with Kim Kardashian before it could launch. But the best friends quickly diverted their attention to another project together. While La La and Kim have a varied TV portfolio in reality and scripted genres, they’ve been wanting to work together for a long time. Hulu almost ended that opportunity. But this duo created a new one that hits close to Carmelo Anthony.

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Although Hulu cancelled Group Chat, they didn’t completely turn Anthony and Kardashian away. They announced their next venture together, developing a new half-hour comedy for the streamer.

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Joining them is writer-producer, Tracy Oliver, the creative mind behind the blockbuster Girls Trip and the hit series Harlem. Unlike Group Chat this will be focused on La La.

The untitled series centers on a powerful Bay Area crisis manager, portrayed by La La who works with professional athletes. In a ‘physician, heal thyself’ twist, the crisis manager’s own husband becomes caught up in a scandal, forcing La La to turn to three women who have supported her through every stage of her life as they navigate dating, motherhood, ambition, and the challenge of starting over.

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This is not unfamiliar territory to La La. She was in a relationship with Carmelo Anthony throughout his NBA career. After seven years together and welcoming a son, Kiyan, they married in 2010. But their marriage was faced with public strain, ultimately leading to their divorce in 2021.

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La La was not Melo’s crisis manager yet she would be intimately familiar with her character’s lifestyle. But she has spoken extensively about starting over after her divorce.

Almost immediately after the announcement of their new series, Kim and La La were sharing the news on their official social media.

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What’s Kim Kardashian’s role in this project will be revealed later. This show will be produced through 20th Television, where Kardashian has an overall first-look deal.

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Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony spent two years on Group Chat

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife, La La had transitioned from TRL to acclaimed roles on BMF and The Chi. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian had recently amped up her acting credits in All’s Fair and the Netflix show, The Fifth Wheel. While their careers intersected often – like La La’s Met Gala hosting gigs where Kim was the guest – they never actually had a chance to work together.

Group Chat was supposed to be it. It’s loosely based on La La’s 2014 book, The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness and inspired by the duo’s own celebrity group chat that included Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant; Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, as well as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. La La was billed as producer and Kim was the executive producer of the series they were both starring in.

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The show starring Yaya DaCosta, Melanie Liburd, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Stephanie Suganami began development in 2024, when Hulu’s revenue was at $12 billion . However, after two years of working on it and the hype built around it, Group Chat didn’t make it to series.

This setback didn’t deter La La and Kim, self-proclaiming hustlers when they’re determined. They already bagged the new project which is reportedly going to start production soon.

While Group Chat may have been left on the cutting room floor, the swift pivot to this crisis-management comedy suggests that Hulu remains fully invested in the Kardashian-Anthony brand.