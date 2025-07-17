La La Anthony & Others Back Taylor Rooks’ Choice to Follow Ernie Johnson After Emotional Exit

The final sign-off of Inside the NBA on TNT wasn’t just the close of a show; it was the end of a cultural era. After 40 unforgettable years, the iconic program wrapped its run on TNT, leaving the NBA community filled with emotion, gratitude, and a hopeful eye toward the future. As longtime host Ernie Johnson delivered his heartfelt farewell, fans, players, and broadcasters across generations took a moment to reflect. While change is never easy, it’s also where opportunity is born. Among those seizing that opportunity is none other than Taylor Rooks, one of the brightest rising stars in sports media. And she isn’t walking into the next chapter alone. The love she’s received from her peers and fans is proof that she’s not just leaving a legacy behind. She’s building a bigger one.

Taylor’s fans and colleagues know this isn’t a farewell to sports media…it’s a calculated move forward. She’s already lined up as one of the lead hosts for Amazon Prime Video’s NBA studio coverage starting in the 2025–2026 season, joining Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki. And if that wasn’t enough, Rooks is doubling down on impact with the launch of the Taylor Rooks Foundation. Which aims to support underserved communities through education, wellness, and mentorship.

But coming back to her announcement that came via an emotional Instagram post featuring a carousel of iconic moments. She’s leaving TNT Sports and Bleacher Report after seven transformative years. From interviews with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jimmy Butler, to sit-downs with Israel Adesanya, Wemby, and Jayson Tatum.

The caption said it all, “END OF AN ERA 🏆 After seven beautiful, wild, growth-filled years, my time with TNT Sports and Bleacher Report is coming to an end — and where to begin…. Just look at all the fun we had.” The comments section was a flood of praise and support. Tyrese Haliburton added, “I was right @channingfrye,” while Joy Taylor dropped a one-word tribute: “Legendary.” “Always so proud of you!! Always ❤,” wrote La La Anthony, ever the supporter.

Reflecting on her seven-year journey with TNT Sports and Bleacher Report, she starts by pointing out the key highlights of her career there. She explained that when she began the job at age 26, she came in with strong opinions and ambition. But also with a willingness to learn and grow. She acknowledges that her improvement as a broadcaster didn’t happen in isolation. It was the result of support and collaboration with everyone she worked with.

From deep-dive interviews to viral moments, Taylor changed the game at TNT, and with heavyweights like La La, Joy Taylor, and Tyrese in her corner, there’s no doubt she’ll keep elevating the culture wherever she goes. If Rooks’ departure was inspiring, Ernie Johnson’s farewell was nothing short of historic. After decades at the helm of Inside the NBA, Johnson delivered his final words with the kind of poise and gratitude that have made him a legend.

The League left emotional after the TNT’s wrapped up for the last time ever

“Gratitude is the operative word for me,” Ernie Johnson said. “Grateful that since 1989 I’ve been with this company. No matter what you call the company, I’ll always be Turner… I’m proud to say for the last time, ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT.'” Then came the mic drop…literally. Shaquille O’Neal, with the kind of energy only he can bring, made it clear they weren’t done yet.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 31, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Television sportscaster Ernie Johnson during practice for the 2017 Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“Even though the name changes, the engine is still the same. And to that new network we’re coming to, we’re not coming to (expletive) around…. We’re taking over, OK? I love you guys and I appreciate you guys,” Shaq added. The gravity of the moment wasn’t lost on those watching or participating in the game. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, fresh off a big win, took time during his postgame trophy presentation to salute TNT’s remarkable run. His words, “We’re all very sad about that” spoke for many across the league who grew up watching the network’s iconic coverage.

Commentator Kevin Harlan offered a more reflective take. He didn’t focus on sadness, but on appreciation for what the TNT era gave them. He called the experience an “honor” and a “privilege,” saying he hoped the audience enjoyed the journey as much as those who lived it. Reggie Miller, who has worked nearly two decades with Turner after his legendary playing career, spoke from a deeply personal place. His entire professional life has been defined by just two homes: the Indiana Pacers and Turner Sports. That level of continuity and loyalty is rare, and his statement emphasized just how much this chapter has meant to him.

Likewise, Charles Barkley, who has often been the heart and humor of Inside the NBA, was visibly emotional. Known for his candor, Barkley took the opportunity to thank the NBA, his coaches, teammates, and the league for giving him what he described as a “magnificent life.” His vulnerability in that moment showed just how much this run has meant to him on and off the screen.

Even though Inside the NBA will continue at ESPN, the TNT chapter has been closed with nothing but love, admiration, and respect. It was a farewell not just to a broadcast, but to a cultural force—one that blended basketball analysis with humor, humanity, and storytelling like no other. It was more than a show; it was a family, and its legacy on TNT is sealed with honor.