La La Anthony Raises Temperature for 15 Million Fans After Backing Son Kiyan’s Big Move

“I think now, fashion has become, like, ‘whatever.’ Anything’s accepted as long as you have the swag and the confidence,” La La Anthony once said. And if anyone knows about swag and confidence, it’s definitely her. For years, the TV personality and actress has been a certified style icon, turning heads everywhere from the Met Gala to Milan Fashion Week. But lately, her confidence has felt different—sharper, more personal. And this week, she dropped a post on Instagram that had her 15 million followers talking.

First, a stunning photo of herself in a yellow bikini, relaxing in a hot tub. But it was the second slide that told the real story. It was a meme showing a person raising a glass of wine to the sky with the caption: “Everyone is replaceable not me tho, y’all stay safe.” Just in case the message wasn’t clear, the word “Cancer” was stamped over the image, a nod to her famously unapologetic zodiac sign. She captioned the whole post, “What’s ur sign??? Im a ♋️ 🦀 ♋️ 🦀.”

It’s the kind of bold, self-assured move that has become her trademark, a vibe she’s been leaning into hard since her public divorce from Carmelo Anthony. Remember how she ended 2024? She posted a stunning photoshoot with captions that felt like a movie trailer for her new life, teasing, “I think Ima end this year with a plot twist, everyone hold on tight.” She followed that up with a message that many saw as a direct shot at her ex-husband: “You’ll never find another me and that’s enough revenge.”

But while her cancer energy is in full force, her latest big move is all about family. The self-assured star is also a fiercely proud mother, and she’s throwing her full support behind her son, Kiyan Anthony, as he steps into his own spotlight. Kiyan, a top basketball prospect, recently made the huge decision to commit to Syracuse University—the same school his legendary father led to a national championship.

The pressure of that legacy is immense, but as Kiyan revealed on a recent podcast, his choice was about his own path. “I feel like I chose Syracuse because… it’s closer to home, has good coaching staff, good group of players that coming with me,” he explained, before adding, “Obviously, you went there, so it’s an opportunity to follow your footsteps.” For Kiyan, making the decision was a huge relief. “It was a pressure reliever,” he admitted. “Now I don’t have to worry about people trying to guess where I am going… and put their opinions on it.”

And who was right there with him, every step of the way? His mom. La La recently posted a series of photos from Kiyan’s move-in day, rocking bright orange Syracuse gear. The caption was simple and proud: “Stepped onto campus for Kiyan’s move-in day! 🍊 @crocs.” It was a public show of support, a reminder that behind the fashion icon and the unapologetic public persona is a mother who is, first and foremost, her son’s biggest fan.

And as Kiyan steps into the spotlight, he’s opening up about what it’s really like growing up with two superstars as parents.

Kiyan Anthony on Mom La La’s tears and dad Carmelo’s legacy

For La La, the weeks leading up to son Kiyan’s departure for Syracuse were tough. How tough? “She’s already crying every day,” Kiyan revealed in an interview with PEOPLE at the time, adding that he was “trying to spend a lot of time with her before I leave.”

It’s a struggle any parent can relate to, but for a star like La La, it’s amplified by a demanding career. “My mom works a lot, so it’s definitely taking a toll on her,” Kiyan said. But those tears are mixed with an incredible sense of pride. For Kiyan, the decision to play at Syracuse wasn’t just about basketball; it was about legacy. Choosing his dad, Carmelo Anthony’s alma mater “means everything,” he said.

It’s a chance to build his own name while still honoring the path his father paved. “That was a huge part of my decision… him being over there twenty-something years ago and then me coming, trying to follow his footsteps definitely means a lot.”

So what’s it like growing up with two superstars for parents? According to Kiyan, it’s a lot like anyone else’s life—just with more cameras. Do they still embarrass him? “Oh, they still do,” he said with a laugh. “They post a lot of videos that I don’t want them to post. But it’s all good. It’s all jokes.” He’s also had to learn the hard lessons of life in the digital age, with his parents teaching him to be smart about what he shares online. “They just tell me be safe, be careful what you post,” he explained. “Anything you post could be recorded and reposted… so, just trying to go over everything with my parents before I even post anything.”

It’s a unique kind of pressure, but it’s clear the Anthony family is navigating it with a lot of love, a little bit of embarrassment, and a whole lot of pride.