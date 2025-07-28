La La Anthony Reveals Conflicting Emotions After One Request to Kiyan Anthony

Despite starting out as a hit VJ with MTV, it was difficult for La La Anthony to find her footing as an actor. Once the opportunities came to her, she broke down the barrier and is now even an executive producer for her next project, Group Chat, alongside best friend Kim Kardashian. But the most important role still remains being a mother to Kiyan Anthony. The 18-year-old will soon begin his college debut season, and La La can’t wait for it.

It’s not the Power Star’s first rodeo navigating high-pressure basketball games. She was married to Knicks icon and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony for the better part of 11 years. Now, they co-parent their only son, and the feeling for supporting him is entirely different for La La Anthony. “It’s my son. It’s a whole different ball. I would go to his high school games and say these games are better than NBA games. Like, you know, the intensity, the screaming, the going crazy because it’s your child. It’s different when you’re watching your child, and it’s just like it’s a different feeling.”

While talking to Andscape Sr. Entertainment Reporter Kelley L. Carter, La La also spoke about the Syracuse experience, where Kiyan will create his own legacy. In his words, the 6-foot-5 guard once said, “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name.” It was a one-and-done year for Melo, where he won the only championship in Syracuse’s history. Two decades later, another Anthony has the chance to bring the glory back to the Orange Men.

But La La Anthony wants no pressure for her son to take. “It was totally his decision. There was no like trying to convince him he made this decision on his own. I always told him you know it’s great that you’re doing this but create your own path as well. Like, don’t feel the pressure of what your dad did. Like you don’t have to do it exactly the same way. Do it your way.” If you are wondering if any work commitments will stop the actor/executive producer from attending Kiyan‘s debut game, then you are wrong.

“So I’m excited to see him go there and do it his way and pave his own way and just be there to support him, you know, every step of the way. I think it’s going to I’ll probably have goosebumps. It’ll be so surreal that first game, but I’m super excited for it.”

No pressure from La La Anthony, but Kiyan had two major reasons for choosing his next destination

There is a reason why the 18-year-old is New York’s top player for the Class of 2025. He averaged 19.6 points in the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and took things up a notch at the Nike Peach Jam, averaging 21.8 points while shooting a stunning 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. He’ll be looking to emulate his performance for the Orange next season. But why did he choose Cuse?

“I feel like I chose Syracuse because my last two (options) were between Syracuse and USC. So, obviously, Syracuse is closer to home, has a good coaching staff, good group of players that coming with me. Obviously, you went there, so it’s an opportunity to follow in your footsteps. Those were the main two things on why I chose Syracuse.” Closer to home factor is important, since Kiyan recently stated about the change in his mother’s behavior. “She’s (La La Anthony) already crying every day.”

Those tears will keep falling, whether Kiyan has a good/bad day, since La La Anthony will protect her son at all costs. With some training sessions and the #7 jersey selected for his next chapter, it’s not just his mother who is excited. Every NBA scout will also be keeping a close eye on Carmelo Anthony‘s son and his decision about the NBA 2027 draft.