La La Anthony Reveals Emotional Truth Behind Kim Kardashian’s Korea Trip

La La Anthony’s recent glow-up is about more than just a viral girls’ trip—it’s the result of a new mindset and her tight-knit circle of friends, a change sparked by a trip to South Korea. The self-proclaimed workaholic has unlocked a new phase in her life: saying yes to more traveling and self-care. The results make us very tempted.

Experimenter of the bold pursuit of beauty, Kim Kardashian fuelled up ‘Kim Air’ for a no-holds-barred trip to the global capital of cosmetic innovation, South Korea. The SKIMS mogul shared with her Instagram followers her lively company on a self-care trip from her jet – her sister, Khloé Kardashian, their longtime friend, Stephanie Suganami, and of course, La La Anthony.

La La doesn’t get to see her friends in person that much since they’re based in California and she’s in New York. She’s thrown herself into ‘hustling,’ by her own admission, and rarely made time for a girls’ trip. Fresh off her Korean adventure (that apparently wrapped on August 18, going by Kim’s posts), La La jumped right back to work, promoting BMF, The Chi, and her upcoming series, Group Chat with Kim on the IRL Podcast.

She told Angie Martinez that her new response to any trip is, “F— it, I’m going.”

No more work excuses, no longer using Kiyan, who’s in Syracuse now, as a reason. So she took Kim’s invite for an impromptu trip on her private jet, ready to embrace a new attitude.

Inside La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian’s self-care trip

What did La La do in Hallyu-land? She told Martinez, “Just like doing all different, Korean, like skin care and all like, you know, on TikTok, everything is Korean skin care products and finding out like what the best like cleanser and best this is and just, I was like, again, I just said, ‘I’m going.'”

While La La didn’t specify exactly what she tried, Kim and Khloe gave glimpses into their activities. The sisters posted pictures of their faces covered in gauze, gels, and unspecified goo. One picture that left their followers reeling was an injection filled with a dark substance sticking out of Kim’s arm.

The self-care didn’t just end in the Land of Morning Calm. After the trip, La La came back loaded. “I brought back that s—. I brought back a whole luggage just filled with s—. I’m just like, all my friends like, ‘Come over and just take whatever you want.’,” she said excitedly.

The trip did La La well. Now, all we need is her travel recs for Seoul.