La la Anthony Seeks Prayers as Desire to Achieve Ultimate Goal Remains Unfulfilled

There are three takeaways from when La La Anthony talked shop with Andscape – she’s ‘booked, blessed, and very busy.’ As is common in Kim Kardashian’s social circle, La La is balancing multiple TV projects, businesses, and being a hands-on mom to her son, Kiyan. Though it looks like she’s got a handle on things, La La confessed to the contrary. It appears that Carmelo Anthony’s ex is still struggling with one habit that’s stuck even before TRL. And she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

La La Anthony is back on TV with new seasons of The Chi and BMF simultaneously. She’s working towards prison reform through her ThreeSixty program while hosting Met Gala events. Her son’s already moved onto the Syracuse Campus, but La La has visited Kiyan a few times. And let’s not forget all the collaborations she has going, like the one with AirBnB.

Her plate looks full. So when asked what’s left for the rest of 2025, she admitted it’s her constant search for balance. “For me, it’s always been finding the balance between like, creating a life for myself in the middle of all of this stuff.” Part of it might include hanging out with fellow workaholic and best friend, Kim K. “So still wanting to do that, you know, whether it’s take trips, get with friends, you know, just do things.”

Raised by a hardworking mom in the Brooklyn projects, La La has known nothing but hustle. This deep-seated drive fuels her commitment to working hard and maintaining an ambitious mindset, stemming from her memory of what it felt like not to have achieved success. Even as she earned fame on TRL or Flavor of Love, she constantly found ways to stay busy. She previously admitted that even with a comfortable $30 million net worth, she can’t let go of this compulsion. As she told Jay Shetty in a 2024 podcast, her motivation to avoid returning to that place fuels her drive to push forward.

“I used to be a person that only worked, worked, and I’ve always said I got to get better at that balance. So I’m not there yet, but that’s something I would like to work on,” La La told Andscape’s Sr. Entertainer reporter, Kelley L. Carter. This isn’t anything new either. She has consistently spoken about the struggle for years, correctly highlighting it as a long-standing, personal quest. Even as far back as October 2024, La La told Parents.com that she still hadn’t mastered it: “I don’t think I figured out the self-care and work balance yet; I’m a worker.”

We can see she’s working towards her goal well. Like when she carves time between promotions for BMF and The Chi to go to her favorite ice cream shop and give them a shoutout. As she rightfully put it, “You got to make time for self-care and yourself, and that’s something I’m trying to get better at and work on.”

The 43-year-old’s goal will become a little trickier because she’s got a big project in the works for the rest of 2025. But at least it will help her spend more time with her best friend.

The unrelenting hustle for La La Anthony

La La’s problem sounds a lot similar to Kim Kardashian struggling with a work-life balance for an entire season of The Kardashians. Clearly, La La can relate. (So can their ex-friend, Larsa Pippen, but that’s a different story.)

La La recently revealed she has to mute her group chat that includes Kim K and Vanessa Bryant. They’re in California, while Carmelo Anthony’s ex has stuck to her New York roots since the Knicks legend left Denver. So, the time difference made it hard for her to stay on top of their messages.

But this is also the inspiration behind her new project with Kim. One where La La is also stepping into a producing role. La La and Kim K are co-stars and co-producing Group Chat, an upcoming Hulu series on a clique of 40-somethings navigating friendship and drama on their group chat.

While finding a work-life balance is a constant, La La wants Group Chat to be her next goal.”I would love to see ‘Group Chat’ take off and become successful. It’s different to being part of a cast and to being the star of a show and the producer of the show. That’s a lot of pressure; it kind of all falls on you. So to see ‘Group Chat’ take off and become successful would be like the best thing in the world, because I’m really putting myself and my story out there, as opposed to all these shows are great, but I’m on a cast of a lot of people. Like ‘Group Chat’, I will be the star of the show, so I’m really excited to take that step, and I just pray that people love it and it does, you know, really well.”

This success, for her, is intertwined with finding a sustainable rhythm amidst her relentless drive, a balance she described to Jay Shetty last year as needing to “prioritize because there’s so much going on if I’m like trying to do it all in one day I just don’t feel like I do the best job at any of it.”

While the possibility of La La and Kim K’s show being a rousing success is high, the host did earnestly say, “I’m going to pray that there’s a good nap for you in the near future.” An endeared La La said, “I know, that too,” but still added, “When you love what you do, it’s a blessing, so I’m always so grateful.”

Doesn’t look like La La’s going to step back from work. But hopefully, that prayer for a well-deserved nap gets answered.