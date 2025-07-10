La La Anthony Sends Message to Kai Cenat After Time100 News Makes Waves

La La Anthony has been soaking up some well-deserved holiday fun lately—and honestly, she’s earned it. Over the Fourth of July, she gave us a peek into her celebrations from a cruise, enjoying fireworks and sweet ice cream moments with her son Kiyan. With a packed schedule full of acting, producing, and handling business, a little break looks pretty good for her. And even with all that going on, she still finds time for her friends—just see her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, if you’re on the internet, chances are you’ve seen Kai Cenat—laughing, gaming, or doing something completely wild on Twitch. With 18 million followers and a content empire built right out of his Atlanta house, the 23-year-old has become one of the most influential creators online. He coined “rizz,” helped shape internet culture, and even got Drake’s attention. And now? He’s officially on the TIME100 Creators list.

One of the first celebs to cheer Kai Cenat on? None other than La La Anthony. She shared his big TIME100 Creators honor on her Instagram story and wrote, “Super Proud @kaicenat. Major moves! Keep going!” That’s some serious love from someone who knows all about making power moves herself.

Turns out, Kai Cenat and La La Anthony have been crossing paths a lot lately—and each time, it’s a whole vibe. One of their most recent and hilarious run-ins happened at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in LA. La La shared a moment on Instagram featuring Kai and comedian Druski, where Kai basically turned into her unexpected wingman. She captioned it, “These two @kaicenat & @druski 😂😂😂.” In the clip, Kai introduces Druski to La La, and without missing a beat, Druski goes, “I am single, you single?” The energy? Pure comedy.

But their link-ups didn’t stop there. At the Met Gala 2025 afterparty, Kai ran into both La La and Kim Kardashian. In a moment caught on camera, La La joined the convo while Kai was chatting with Kim, and it turned into one of those casually funny exchanges. Kai asked, “How’re you doing, La La? Doing good? Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Just enjoying myself. You just got here? Okay, that’s good. How was the Met?” And La La, quick as ever, responded, “Why didn’t you come? What we filmed was funny.” Kai couldn’t help but laugh, replying, “That’s fire! Yeah, yeah, yeah.” But the way he brushed it off so casually… it kinda makes you wonder—is something going on behind the scenes? Are they really up to something?

La La Anthony and Kai Cenat said, “We are coming!”

La La Anthony has been outside lately—literally and figuratively. Last month, she was spotted at Airbnb’s Summer Release event, posing with old friends like Gabrielle Union, Megan Thee Stallion, Sophia Bush… and Kevin Hart. Yup, that reunion raised some eyebrows. Because while it was all smiles for the camera, fans couldn’t help but wonder if this was more than just a fun night out. You see, Anthony and Hart originally teamed up in Think Like a Man (2012) and its sequel in 2014, so when she hinted at a possible on-screen reunion, it caught attention, especially when, just days later at the BET Awards, La La crossed paths with YouTuber Kai Cenat and dropped a one-liner that set off a whole new wave of speculation.

After greeting Kai with a hug and a quick chat, La La turned to the camera and said, “We are coming!” Wait—we? As in, something’s cooking? It might sound like a stretch, but here’s where it gets interesting: Cenat has been very open about wanting to branch out from streaming and step into acting. And the person helping him make that leap? Kevin Hart. “He tries to connect me to the right people that direct and write movies and produce them,” Kai said in his Billboard interview. These two have been tight ever since Hart joined Cenat’s Twitch stream back in May, and according to VIBE, Hart even thinks Kai could play him in a biopic.

To top it all off, Druski recently went on The Breakfast Club and casually confirmed what fans have been speculating—that a movie featuring Hart and Kai might actually be in the works. So, when La La teased, “We are coming!” was she talking about this same mystery project? Could she be reuniting with Hart on screen, like she did back in Think Like a Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, after 11 years? Nothing’s confirmed yet, but one thing’s clear: something’s definitely brewing, and we might just see La La back in action sooner than we think.