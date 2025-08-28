La La Anthony Sends Urgent Request to Savannah James Amid Special Day

La La Anthony is on the promotion run for The Chi and BMF after recently concluding a girls’ trip with Kim Kardashian. She dove right back into work, and still has Kiyan, 18, to worry about. What else could even be on her plate? For Savannah James to answer her phone, apparently. For good reason too.

Savannah James turned 39 on August 27, and is now close to being a member of the 40-club, of which La La is already a part of, at 43. And La La & Co. weren’t going to skip celebrating her big day. She just went a step further to ensure Sav noticed. Amongst a flood of social media well-wishers was La La, who added a little throwback and some sweet words.

“Happy Birthday Vannah!!! ❤️ @mrs_savannahrj 🥳🎉 hope you had the best day today and felt all the love!!” Carmelo Anthony’s ex wrote on her Stories over a picture of herself and Savannah. In the same post, she added, “Check ur phone please!! 🤣😂 you know how u are with that phone!!!”

Interesting. So Mrs. James is a little difficult to get hold of even for her friends. Or that it might because they’re on two different coasts. But La La need not fear because the message was received. Savannah reshared her post among many others wishing her on her birthday.

We hardly think she’d ignore one of her closest friends. Lebron James and his wife have never publicly spoken about being unreachable before. At the same time, with La La having a lot on her plate, the same is also true for Savannah. She only recently launched her own skincare brand, in addition to launching ‘Let It Break,’ a platform for women focussing on personal development and holistic wellness.

Or well, Savannah may simply have been busy doing something mundane. Further, while she may failed to pick up the phone this one time, La La appears to be the ‘unreachable one’ in this particular group of friends.

La La Anthony is part of a very special group of NBA WAGs that include Savannah James, Vanessa Bryant, Kim Kardashian (who was an NBA wife for 72 days), and Khloe Kardashian (for better or for worse). They also have Destiny’s Child artist, Kelly Rowland; NFL wife, Ciara; and occasional mention of Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union. Larsa Pippen was in this clique but that friendship is up in the air.

The catch though, almost everyone is in California. La La was the lone friend in New York, in a different timezone. She admitted that posed a problem keeping up with her friends.

These ladies have a groupchat where La La is probably the quietest one as she recently revealed on NBC’s Today, “The group chat is going off all day long. It does. And then I’m in New York, and a lot of them are in L.A. So it’s like three, four in the morning. And I’m like, you gotta be kidding me.”

So, Melo’s ex handled it the only way she could. “Sometimes I don’t tell them, but I have them muted. You have your phone on. I cannot do that. She’s like, I don’t have my phone. But you can watch the show, and you’ll get all the good stuff there.”

We can’t fault her for timezones. But La La has found herself reconnecting with her friends more recently. With Russell Wilson coming to the Giants, La La showed excitement about having Ciara in New York. Moreover, since her son, Kiyan is now at Syracuse, La La doesn’t use him as an excuse anymore. So when Kim invited her to an impromptu beauty trip to South Korea, she quickly agreed.

She’s dove right back into work, producing and starring in an upcoming Hulu series, Group Chat, with Kim Kardashian. We can’t wait for the episode where they find out a friend has their groupchat muted.