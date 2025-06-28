La La Anthony Shares Emotional Note to ‘Cancer Sis’ Days After Kim Kardashian’s Heartfelt Tribute

When your stars align, embrace the changes. But if you’re La La Anthony, you are free to write and then rewrite your own playbook. Styled by the stars, powered by attitude, Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife just turned a year older. Not too long ago, La La blew the 43rd candle on her birthday cake. However, if you thought her celebration was over, no, it’s not. Because now, she is celebrating her Cancer twin, Khloe Kardashian.

What better way to celebrate a birthday than with luxury, celebrity, and a stunning European backdrop? Kim Kardashian’s sister rang in her birthday with a passport stamp and a front-row seat to opulence. Never one to shy away from the flashbulbs, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians icon was among the 200 A-listers gracing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s extravagant wedding in Venice, Italy.

She walked in like the finale of a dream, wrapped in a blush pink sequin gown by Tamara Ralph that screamed elegance. With a sweetheart bustier neckline framing her like a vintage movie star, she had the room holding its breath. And that ostrich feather cape just summed up the entire look. And while Khloe was busy making a style statement, her dear friend, La La, made sure the birthday girl felt even special.

Thus, taking to her IG story, La La Anthony shared a picture of Khloe Kardashian. And captioned: “Happy Birthday to my Cancer sis @khloekardarshian ♋. Wishing you the best birthday ever! You deserve ever! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world! This is YOUR YEAR!! I LOVE YOU 💕” Their mutual admiration is more than friendship—it’s a sisterhood rooted in unwavering support, and it only grows stronger with time.

Now, La La turned 43 on June 25. What do you give someone who’s been by your side through it all? And her dear best friend, Kim Kardashian, didn’t waste a moment to share a series of photos with a heartfelt message. In fact, La La and Kim’s friendship goes back in time, and therefore, their bond feels stronger than blood.

Kim Kardashian’s endearing message for La La Anthony

Just two photos, featuring Rob Kardashian, were enough for Kim to express her love and admiration for La La Anthony. She captioned: “Happy Birthday to my ace @lala Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!” A simple yet powerful tribute to a bond built on loyalty, love, and time—proof that true friendship never goes out of style.

In the snapshots, the crew served up serious pose power at what looked like a restaurant table. Kim rocked a bold choker and dramatic earrings, while Anthony stunned in a green V-neck and hoops the size of hula hoops. Rob kept it cool in black with a cap. Anthony’s comment seemed like devotion wrapped in adoration: “Love you for life and after!!!!! So much❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Expand Post

When Cancer season hits, the glam gets personal, and the love goes loud. From La La’s birthday glow to Khloe’s Venice-style vogue, it’s a celebration of soul sisters wrapped in sequins and star signs. Through heartfelt captions and iconic fits, this trio reminded us—style fades, but sisterhood? That spark never dims. And yes, this is their year.