La La Anthony Shows Support for Son Kiyan With $5.7B Brand as He Follows Carmelo’s Path

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jul 16, 2025 | 1:19 PM EDT

There’s a new Anthony in town. Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, is the latest from the family to make huge waves in the basketball world. The 18-year-old guard is the next big thing in basketball and is among the top-40 recruits in the class of 2025. Although being such a top-rated prospect coming out of high school, Kiyan Anthony received attention from several of the top basketball programs. This includes the likes of USC and Auburn, but his heart lay with the Orange as he chose Syracuse for his final destination.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many, given that his father played for Syracuse as well. It’s safe to say that Kiyan is just following in his father’s footsteps. However, Carmelo isn’t the only proud parent after his son’s massive decision. Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife and Kiyan’s mother, La La Anthony, cannot be prouder. In fact, the television personality has taken things up a notch, repping the Syracuse jersey, as she helps her son settle into his new life.

La La posted a series of stunning pictures of her in a Syracuse jersey. However, what’s more interesting is the No. 7 she was repping, which is the same number Carmelo Anthony wore during his time for the Orange. Nonetheless, she was seen arranging her son’s wardrobe and captioned the post, “Stepped onto campus for Kiyan’s move-in day! 🍊 @crocs.” Anthony collaborated with the $5.7 billion footwear brand, as she helped Kiyan.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

Expand Post

This is a developing story…

Can Kiyan Anthony handle the pressure of living up to Carmelo's Syracuse legacy?

