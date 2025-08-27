La La Anthony Takes Pride in Joining $5M Singer’s All-Star Cast Days After “Incredibly Hard” Confession

We’re not over Teyana Taylor’s newest album and neither is La La. And she was in it! Teyana Taylor dropped a short film to complement her recent album, Escape Room. The film features a diverse cast of ladies, most of them from Taylor’s celebrity social circle including La La Anthony. Like the Knickstape era, Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife is here telling the story of Iman Shumpert’s ex. The release of the film got La La in her feelings.

This 30+ minutes film is something like a sci-fi noir spectacle rooted in the world that inspired Escape Room. Teyana not only stars in it, she wrote, directed, and produced it under the banner of her all-female production company, The Aunties.

Teyana’s journey of finding an ‘escape’ from life’s turmoils – like a highly publicized marriage and divorce, including a pretend wedding with rumored beau, Aaron Pierre – is bolstered by narrations within a chorus from stars like Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Kerry Washington, and of course, La La Anthony.

After the film dropped, La La was thrilled for her best friend and this album’s success. “Honored to be a part of my sis album ESCAPE ROOM!! On repeat over and over again..CLASSIC!! She’s speaking that real s— to us!! @teyanataylor🌹” she wrote on her Stories.

After a five-year long hiatus from music, a tumultous divorce with Iman Shumpert, and building her acting repertoire, Teyana Taylor finally returned in a big way. This time with her entire support system. And La La Anthony is intimately familiar with how she feels.

La La Anthony and Teyana Taylor have a common link

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony were the picture of co-parenting through a divorce. They were a united front at their son, Kiyan’s game within days of La La filing for divorce in 2021. When Kiyan committed to Syracuse on 7PM in Brooklyn, La La and Melo were thanking each other as parents.

But it wasn’t always this friends-with-exes dynamic with them. La La blamed the spotlight of New York on a Knicks player and his marriage for their divorce. During the proceedings, the scrutiny made it “Incredible hard” to process the end of a 17-year marriage.

She recently told Angie Martinez on the IRL Podcast, how she coped with the dissolution of her marriage. “You gotta push forward, every day a little bit stronger until you get past it.” Something Teyana Taylor is heeding.

Her divorce from Iman Shumpert has been anything but amicable. The exes who share two kids have been waging a public battle accusing each other of talking about the other in public. Taylor was reportedly fined $70,000 by a judge for breaking that order recently. Despite the lengthy legal proceedings, Taylor moved on, returned to music and channeled her feelings from her divorce into it.

When the Escape Room album released digitally, a voice that sounded like Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife on the song, “Long Time” was already getting attention. La La Anthony herself confirmed that she was visibly involved in Teyana Taylor’s album while obviously thrilled for her in June.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Keep shining. Keep being great. Keep being unapologetically YOU! Love you always,” the BMF star wrote on her IG months ago. After much specuation about the narrator on “Long Time,” La La shared the particular clip with her voice on her IG story and expressed her gratitude to the actress for being part of her project. “I FELT THIS DEEP. HOPE YOU CAN FEEL IT IN MY VOICE. THANK YOU TO MY SIS TEYANA FOR INCLUDING ME ON THIS PROJECT! INCREDIBLE SONG & VISUALS. CAN’T WAIT FOR THE ALBUM.”

The album is here with a whole film and La La’s voice on it. However, Teyana saw the hype online for her best friend and went a step further. She dropped a separate video online only of La La’s voice, titled “La La’s Narration.” Now they get to celebrate the rave reviews together.