La La Dishes Dating Advice to Over 300K People After Carmelo Anthony’s Subtle HoF Nod

At least La La’s ex follows her advice. While Carmelo Anthony was delivering an emotionally moving speech with his son in attendance at the Hall of Fame, La La Anthony joined Kai Cenat’s live stream. The streamer hosted multiple celebrities on the Mafiathon 3 with a goal to hit 1 million followers. Along with Dez, ReKai, and Jonas Brothers, La La also joined the stream to host a live Love Island-style dating show. Well, not quite the same. But she did dish some dating advice to her streamer friend.

On the September 6 stream, La La Anthony walked into her Met Gala buddy’s show. Her arrival may have been one of the reasons Cenat was at 300,000 subscribers, almost 1/3rd closer to the 1 million goal. La La combined her live show hosting expertise from TRL with her background from Flavor of Love to host a dating show for Cenat’s friends. They set up different streamers on themed dates and later reviewed the footage on the livestream. La La’s role was to give these streamers dating advice.

So Kai had to ask, “What’s a good way to approach women?” La La had an instant answer for that. “I’ll tell you right now, don’t talk to female like you talk to one of your n—–. That’s not cool.”

We don’t know if she’s speaking from experience, but she had Cenat agreeing as she further elaborated on how his friends should talk to women: “We don’t want to be talked to like we one of y’all… soft, kind, nice. Not bro, and this and that, we don’t want to be talked to like that. Soft, kind, slow, loving, patient.”

This was important enough to La La that she re-shared this clip on her Instagram Stories. And at least one person in her life seems to take her advice.

La La’s advice, as demonstrated by Carmelo Anthony

The next day, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson welcomed Melo into the Hall of Fame, and the Knicks legend delivered a powerful speech. Among all the dedications he made in the speech, fans noticed the indirect shout-out to his ex-wife.

“To every woman who’s held us together, I owe everything to the strength of women. To the women who raised us, who loved us through our mistakes, who believed in us before the world saw our potential, I stand here because of you. To the single mothers pulling double shifts, to the grandmothers who stepped in when fathers couldn’t, to the sisters who became second mothers, you are the real MVPs.”

Yeah, Melo isn’t talking about the important ladies in his life like they’re his “bros”. And while he’s not explicitly mentioning La La beyond the women “who loved us through our mistakes,” it wouldn’t be amiss of him. Melo and La La divorced amicably in 2021 and have been nothing but friendly co-parents since the day they were seen at Kiyan’s game within days of filing.

Melo hosted La La at 7PM in Brooklyn when Kiyan announced his commitment to Syracuse and showed similar gratitude to her for being a wonderful mother. La La was just as emotional for Kiyan being a part of the greatest moment in his dad’s career at the Hall of Fame.

La La Anthony is wrapped in relationship rumors (with a slight confirmation from her) once more. But she hasn’t disclosed the identity of the boyfriend who had a very tiny appearance on her social media. She plans to keep her relationship private for a long time. But we hope the new guy ticks the boxes for the kind and patient temperament she’s looking for.