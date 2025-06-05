La La Shares Heartfelt Message As Teyana Taylor Takes Help from Carmelo Anthony’s Ex

Teyana Taylor is back with her signature spark. With major projects on deck, the actress-singer has a busy 2025 ahead. Her music-industry comeback is already making waves. After her much-needed break, she is all set for action. But for that, the actress needed some motivation from her old friends. No wonder she called upon La La Anthony.

The two have long been close, always cheering each other on. On Teyana’s birthday, La La Anthony was among the first to send her wishes. “Keep shining. Keep being great. Keep being unapologetically YOU! Love you always,” Anthony wrote on her IG to hype up Taylor. For her first release in five years, Taylor asked La La for a special favor.

Taylor just released her new single ‘Long Time’—and the narrator in the music video is reportedly La La Anthony. She shared the particular clip on her IG story and expressed her gratitude to the actress for being part of her project. “I FELT THIS DEEP. HOPE YOU CAN FEEL IT IN MY VOICE. THANK YOU TO MY SIS TEYANA FOR INCLUDING ME ON THIS PROJECT! INCREDIBLE SONG & VISUALS. CAN’T WAIT FOR THE ALBUM,” she wrote.

The music video also features LaKeith Stanfield and Aaron Pierre. Her album Escape Room drops in August—her first full-length since The Album (2020). So, this music video, as well as the album, is special for the singer, and that explains why she asked her friend to lend her voice.

Earlier, the pair co-hosted Vogue’s 2025 Met Gala livestream. While Taylor oozed a unique aura in her dandy fit, Anthony paid tribute to the late fashion legend Virgil Abloh. Anthony also congratulated Taylor when she earned a major industry accolade. Taylor was honored at the 18th ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards for her contributions to the industry. Taylor has also shared some of her biggest new upcoming projects for 2025.

Which new projects is Teyana Taylor working on?

This year, Taylor has signed on for several major projects that are set to boost her acting career. As per a list she previously shared on Instagram, these projects include The Battle of Baktan Cross (directed by Paul Thomas Anderson), All’s Fair (directed by Ryan Murphy), RIP (directed by Joe Carnahan), Straw (directed by Tyler Perry), and a Dionne Warwick biopic.

In these different projects, she will work alongside some of the renowned names in the industry, including Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and others. Taylor has also expressed her excitement about working on the Dionne Warwick biopic.

“I want this to be perfect, and I want to sell her story, and I just want everything to be perfect. I have a lot of production work, directing work to do, a lot of different things like that, so I’m just really making sure everything is perfect,” she told PEOPLE magazine.

Recently, Taylor has made headlines for her film deals and her divorce filings. Taylor and Iman Shumpert finalized their divorce in January 2025 (TMZ), though the court battle continues. Earlier this spring, she filed a Manhattan Supreme Court motion accusing Shumpert of leaking false divorce details. The former New York Knicks player denied the allegations. Following that, he also filed a motion against Taylor, making several claims of his own which she likewise denied.

Despite Taylor’s efforts to keep the matter private, it quickly spiraled out of control. Throughout the time, her friends have shown her immense support. After the release of the new project, she continues to receive love and encouragement on social media, including from close friends like La La Anthony.