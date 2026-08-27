Lakers Fans Dig Up Iconic Kobe Bryant Quote to Blast Jonathan Kuminga After Timberwolves Move

Jonathan Kuminga had the Lakers sweating through a long free agency stretch, and then he turned down their multi-year offer entirely. Instead, he signed a short-term deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving the Lakers front office red-faced and the LakeShow fanbase less than thrilled.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What makes it sting even more? One of the first things Kuminga did when he entered the league was openly declare his love for Kobe Bryant. So naturally, Lakers fans aren’t letting that slide; they’re out here questioning whether his Mamba credentials are even real.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old forward opted for a two-year, $12.4 million contract with Minnesota, which included a player option for year two. After many reports claimed he preferred the Lakers, partly because of Bryant’s legacy, Kuminga left a reported three-year, $36 million deal from Los Angeles on the table.

In the wake of Kuminga’s market choice, Lakers fans quickly resurfaced a viral 2021 NBA draft interview to highlight a striking contradiction. During his #AskNBADraftees appearance, Kuminga, in his orange suit and Golden State Warriors cap, openly named Kobe Bryant as his ultimate basketball idol, reflecting on how the late legend shaped his path while growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Growing up in Africa, he was a legend and you know Kobe was… it wasn’t just here, he was loved by everybody all over the world,” Kuminga said in the 2021 clip. “So he was the biggest player in Africa where you go to get a hair cut, you’re gonna see him. You’re gonna see his past games. So that’s why when growing up I used to go to the cafe, watch the game. Pay some money, my mom gave me some money, go to the cafe, watch the game, only Kobe, only Kobe.”

Yet, fed-up Lakers fans immediately countered Kuminga’s past reverence with one of Bryant’s most famous quotes from a 2018 ESPN interview:

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I need to convince you to come here, to carry that legacy forward, then you ain’t the one to be it.”

The Black Mamba was dishing out the Mamba Mentality even in retirement in 2018, claiming he wouldn’t chase any free agents to come to the Lakers. “You know, the thing about this franchise is that you shouldn’t need recruiting to come in it,” Bryant said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It takes a special person to want to play for this franchise, and take the pressure that comes along with playing for this franchise. The pressure of following Magic [Johnson]’s footsteps, myself and the dynasty that we’ve had, it takes a special person to do that.”

In that same interview, Bryant said the only thing that mattered in the Lakers was winning championships. And if you can’t do that, “Then you can go play someplace else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To faithful Angelenos, Kuminga choosing Minnesota proved he simply didn’t possess that required mentality.

Kobe Bryant’s words haunt Jonathan Kuminga

As news broke of Kuminga walking away from LA’s offer, fans immediately weaponized Kobe Bryant’s past words against the young forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referencing the 2021 video where JK said Kobe was his favorite, one fan simply said, “Well that was a lie.”

Another skeptic contrasted it with his free agency decision, adding, “There you GO, speaks volumes about the type of person he is regardless of the team he chooses. FUTURE????”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Lakers fans insisted that Kuminga proved Bryant right by actively ducking the pressure of playing in Hollywood, “He isn’t built for the lights.”

However, not everyone felt the criticism was entirely fair to the player, given the ownership clash and the retooled state of the Lakers franchise.

“In all honesty, Bean was speaking about a very different organization than the one that exists today. I think everybody can recognize that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuminga’s love for Kobe runs deep – it ties back to the glory days Bryant brought to the Lakers. In a 2023 interview, Kuminga opened up about a pretty special moment from his high school days. Apparently, Kyrie Irving had quietly set up a surprise meeting between him and Bryant right after an NBA game. For a young kid who idolized Kobe, you can imagine what that must have meant to him.

Kuminga recalled how surreal it felt when Bryant personally recognized him in the tunnel after a game, calling him over by name before taking photos with his high school teammates. The two exchanged direct messages shortly after, scheduling a summer workout together just a week before Bryant’s tragic passing in 2020.

Even though JK was completely enchanted by Bean, some think applying Bryant’s legendary standards to a developing player was completely out of proportion. “idk if this quote is applicable for someone like Kuminga I’m ngl 😭.”

Meanwhile, some fans shifted the blame entirely onto the Lakers organization for placing too much stock in their pursuit, arguing, “Lakers the one who treated Kuminga like he is Kobe Bryant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, Lakers fans remain uninterested in sentimentality after being spurned in free agency. Bypassing an opportunity to play in LA suggests Kuminga shied away from the pressure of carrying Bryant’s franchise legacy forward.