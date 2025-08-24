Lakers Fans Thrash Dennis Rodman Over LeBron James “Dump Truck” Claim

And the GOAT debate just won’t die—MJ or LeBron? Every fan has their stats, rings, and records ready to argue, but Dennis Rodman? He went off-script, of course. When asked who he’d pick for a one-on-one—prime MJ or prime LeBron—he didn’t stick to numbers or awards. True to his wild, unpredictable style, Rodman dropped a comparison so eccentric it had fans buzzing and laughing all at once.

While chatting on N3ON, Rodman was asked the ultimate question—who he’d pick for a one-on-one, prime MJ or prime LeBron. He didn’t hold back: “Now, look at Michael Jordan and LeBron at that at their prime, right? Yeah. Hey man, this Michael Jordan was too sexy, man. When he had the ball or something like that, I mean, LeBron is like a goddamn dump truck.” This comment had fans digging up old-fashioned receipts from Dennis himself.

He went on, breaking it down like only Dennis could: “You know, Michael Jordan sit there dancing like barista coffee. What? and sit there and look at you and just keep doing it and make it look so easy. That’s what Kobe did. Kobe did the same thing, man. People don’t recognize. Please recognize the guy, man. Kobe is good. But those three guys, man, so they they’re awesome, man.”

Now, don’t get it twisted—Rodman isn’t claiming MJ was the toughest guard he ever faced. The Bulls and Pistons battled hard in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and Dennis? He was an absolute defensive powerhouse. “I was riding Michael Jordan’s a–,” he admitted, reflecting on those epic matchups with MJ and the Bulls.

And he’s not hating on Lebron either. On the Dan Patrick Show, Rodman made it clear:

Fans’ hit back at Dennis Rodman over his MJ vs. LeBron comparison

“It’s really not a comparison. If LeBron was playing in the late 80s or early 90s, he’s just an average player. But to do what Mike has done, seriously. Michael…what he did is more charisma, more artistic, and stuff like that. LeBron is more like…boom. There’s no flash to his game. He’s a great player, don’t get me wrong. He’s a hell of a player.” But for Dennis Rodman, MJ has been his choice always, and the fans are not quite happy about it.

One fan joked, “Both iconic. Rodman is the last dude I’m listening to about looks though😂😂😂.” But honestly, Rodman served looks in the ’90s. Long before Allen Iverson brought style into the NBA, Rodman was turning heads with lime green hair and glittery silver cami shirts at the 1995 MTV VMAs. He rocked gender-fluid fashion like a true trailblazer, showing off tattoos, silver jewelry, and hot pink hair with pure confidence. “I was just doing this because it was fun. If you look back at the 60s and 70s, even the 80s, that fashion was really cool,” he said. Fair enough if fans didn’t get it—Rodman himself isn’t a fan of today’s fashion trends.

Another noted, “Goat debate determines by sexiness😭😭😭.” Fans got it twisted, though—Rodman wasn’t judging MJ and LeBron by their looks. He had explained it earlier: “[LeBron James] wasn’t bought up this way. I had that desire to win, I didn’t give a s— what it took… For [Michael Jordan] when he came up he had one thing [to do] – ‘I’m going if I didn’t beat your a– and do my job.’” It wasn’t just about 6 championships and 5 MVPS, or stats. Rodman praised Jordan’s comebacks and dominance: “Michael left and came back… He sucked in baseball, he came back in basketball, and won three. No one’s ever done stuff like that. That’s unheard of.”

Another fan joked, “It’s Rodman .. we have to let it slide lmaoooo,” and that pretty much sums up the misunderstanding about him. Rodman was way more than his wild looks—loyal, transparent, and the defensive backbone of the Bulls. During the 1997–98 season, with Scottie Pippen missing the first 35 games recovering from foot surgery, coach Phil Jackson emphasized, “Dennis is what held us together.” Even Michael Jordan acknowledged, “Dennis was a model citizen to the point where it was driving him (bleeping) insane.” In true sense, don’t judge a book by its cover.

One fan reminded everyone, “Remember this n—– got married in a dress 😂 he meant that s—.” That moment is peak Dennis Rodman. Back in 1996, Rodman pulled off one of the boldest publicity stunts in NBA history—he showed up at a book signing for his autobiography Bad As I Wanna Be wearing a full-on white wedding gown, complete with a veil, makeup, and a horse-drawn carriage. He claimed he was “marrying himself,” which, at the time, shocked everyone and instantly made headlines worldwide. But here’s the thing—Rodman wasn’t doing it just for attention; it was his way of challenging stereotypes, breaking norms, and redefining masculinity in sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And finally, the LeBron takes came flying in hot: “Lmao. Prime LeBron would destroy prime Jordan and anyone who says otherwise is just a hater.” Well, Rodman isn’t a hater—but he’s definitely not a LeBron fanboy either. In one interview, Rodman bluntly said, “LeBron is so easy to play. He’s so f—— easy to play. He doesn’t have any moves, he ain’t got no moves. Scottie Pippen would shut his f—— a– down quick before I got to him. His game is too simple; he’s just big.” That’s peak Rodman—unfiltered, raw, and straight to the point. Love him or hate him, you always know exactly where he stands.