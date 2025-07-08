Lakers Legend Confirms Stephen Curry Would’ve Struggled in 90s NBA Against Teammates’ Emotional Plea

“They don’t expose Steph and the way he plays defense. I don’t think [my old, 1993-94 Phoenix Suns team] would have a problem with Golden State.” Years ago, Cedric Ceballos made this statement and compared the two eras of basketball. He raised some doubts about Stephen Curry’s abilities today in comparison to the style of play of the previous era. The 11-year NBA veteran might not be on the Warriors superstar’s side, but there are a few former players who support him.

But former Lakers star Cedric Ceballos isn’t one of them. Even though Chef Curry has proven without a shadow of a doubt that no shooter in the NBA at any point in time is better than him. The doubts regarding his ability keep on circulating. But let’s not forget it’s the handles, too, that make the Dub Nation’s favorite stand out. But what if his own teammates asked him to change his game? Yes, that’s what the 1992 Slam Dunk Champion is claiming.

“I said something about Steph is an unbelievable shooter, but he wouldn’t get those shots against us. These guys are making $100,000 to $200,000, getting their teeth knocked out every fucking play. Steph walks across half court and let one fly in halftime they whooping Steph’s a–. Because Steph is making $2 -3 million. He’s making $2 -3 million, aka Jon ‘Contract.'” Cedric Ceballos revealed on Byron Scott’s podcast.

Who is Jon Koncak? The contract he is referring to is the 6-year, $13 million deal the Atlanta Hawks gave to Koncak, a backup center who averaged 4.7 points per game the year before. Why was the former player disliked? In 1998, Michael Jordan signed an 8-year deal worth $25.7 million, thus making his average salary $3.2 million. Since a reserve player in Koncak earned similar to MJ, it caused the other players to feel they deserved that too even more than the Hawks Center.

Since money brings jealousy, Ceballos made the point that Stephen Curry would not have survived in the 80s/90s. “But I’m saying if he (Curry) crosses half court and let that fly, the locker room is going to be f—– up because they going to beat the s— out of him. Like, ‘Yo, I’m only making $100,000, I’m getting my teeth knocked out, I got to feed my family, too. I can’t feed my family with you shooting 50-footers. I can only feed my family if I knock somebody else tooth out or I get rebounds.‘”

As per the former Lakers star, the teammates won’t have enough plays to show their defensive abilities. Since Curry would shoot 3s, the amount to contest plays and be physical in the paint would reduce. Thus, the teammates, the league veterans, would have a problem with it. “Yeah. So, if I’m gonna lose my teeth for you, Steph, you gonna have to shoot a better percentage shot, bro. Bro, I don’t need no shots.’ But you better listen to Terry Cummings….And I’m not taking away nothing from Curry. It’s just the way we are taught.”

Many NBA players from the past often tend to discredit or downplay the work of the current stars in the league. Many people have said that Curry’s success is tied to the era he’s playing in, as the court is way more spaced out and the game is less physical than it was in the ’90s. However, Lakers legend Michael Cooper isn’t one of them.

Cooper also spoke on Byron Scott’s “Fast Break” Podcast, but that was last year. “LeBron is one without a doubt. I think [Nikola Jokic] could have played in the 80s, I think Embiid could have played in the 80s, I think with just his athleticism [Giannis Antetokounmpo] could have played. I think [Stephen Curry] could’ve played.”

Even though he seemed a little reluctant about Curry, he later declared that the 4x NBA Champions’ elite shooting and killer handles would make him effective in the 80s. On this debate, the Warriors superstar has already voiced his frustration. “It’s starting to get a little annoying just because it’s kind of unwarranted from across the board.”