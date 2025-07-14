Lakers Legend Consoles Carlos Alcaraz With Loving Message After Upsetting Wimbledon Admission

Wimbledon didn’t go exactly as a lot of us were hoping but it didn’t take away from the spectacle of it all. Carlos Alcaraz was phenomenal if not the winner. He fell short of a three-peat as Jannik Sinner won his maiden Wimbledon title. While Sinner catches up, the Spaniard got the support of fellow athletes after the defeat. Prominent among them was Pau Gasol, a fellow Spanish athlete who has always cheered on the tennis star. The NBA player was there when Alcaraz beat Sinner last time. Now he’s offered heartwarming consolation.

On Sunday, July 13, the world no.1 beat Alcaraz at the All England Club in four sets on Centre Court. Until then, the World no.2 was riding a 24-match win streak against Sinner. If things went differently, Alcaraz would’ve been the fifth man to win the title three times on the trot. When he didn’t, he graciously congratulated his opponent.

“Congratulations @janniksin for your first Wimbledon 🏆! Very well deserved! 🤝🏻 Thank you everyone for your support! 💚 I feel at home and it’s really special to play here! 🫶🏻 See you all next year!” Carlitos wrote on Instagram.

Alcaraz also received congratulations from the tennis world and beyond. Pau Gasol had profound words after the 22-year-old showed grace in defeat.

“Great tournament Carlos! Very proud of you. Vamos!! 💪” the NBA champ wrote on his Stories. Sure, he’d have loved a fellow Spaniard to win. But Gasol expressing pride in Carlitos for still repping their home country is meaningful.

Especially after Alcaraz’s feelings of disappointment showed. Although there were no hard feelings for Sinner, you could tell how badly the young tennis star was hoping to make history from his words after the match.

Alcaraz’s frustration was palpable during the game. At one point, a journalist caught him turn to his box and admit, “He is playing much better than me,” about Jannik when they were 4-4. That was before Sinner finally toppled Alcaraz and his confidence.

Pau Gasol has supported Carlos Alcaraz at every step

A month ago it was a different picture. The longtime rivals faced off in the Fench Open when Alcaraz beat Sinner in five sets. He won his fifth Grand Slam at the same age Rafael Nadal hit that mark.

For tennis superfan who called Nadal his inspiration, Pau Gasol that was a thrill like no other. He was on Instagram with an emotional message to Alcaraz. Roughly translated his message in Spanish read, “What an ode to tennis! Thank you, Carlitos, for what you’ve thrilled us with this afternoon. You’ve taught us again why we should never, ever give up. Enjoy your second Roland Garros, my friend.”

Gasol was also there when Alcaraz won the Italian Open against… once more… Jannik Sinner. “Come on, Carlos! 💪🏼 Congratulations,” was his identical message.

Things don’t change for the Lakers icon after Alcaraz lost. He’s still proud of him even if the loss got to him for a moment. Rest assured, Pau Gasol is going to be there for those other wins.