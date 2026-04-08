Lakers Legend Praises Bronny James and 12 Others Despite JJ Redick’s Criticism

JJ Redick experimented with the Lakers roster in another scorching defeat at the hands of the Thunder. It was almost unfair for the G-League players, such as Bronny James and Drew Timme, to be put into the fire against the best team in the league. Injuries have caused this situation, and the Lakers have now recorded three straight defeats as a result. However, James Worthy was still proud of what he saw from the team.

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Today, the Lakers didn’t even have LeBron James. Yet, Worthy saw the team make an effort despite the dire circumstances. He particularly pointed to the players who have often sat on the bench rather than not this season.

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“I really like the effort. You know, the guys who played tonight were ready to play. You know, Jake, Timme, Max, Bronny, even everybody that was out there on the floor, uh, you know, gave an effort,” said the Lakers legend.

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, Bronny James and others struggled. The former second-round pick shot 2-8 from the floor. However, there were also moments that highlighted their talent. Drew Timme scored 10 in the first quarter to keep the game competitive. Adou Thiero returned after receiving eight stitches following an elbow from Chet Holmgren.

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They were outpowered by the Thunder. There was no question about which team had the superior talent. But the Lakers’ young players didn’t concede. They chose to fight and leave their all on the floor. It didn’t look pretty, as the Lakers shot under 50% from the charity stripe and once again made less than 10 threes in a game.

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But they still fought with whatever resources JJ Redick had available. That is all the Lakers can do right now. The focus isn’t on trying to be the March version of themselves.

It is next man up for the Los Angeles Lakers

JJ Redick didn’t hide behind any excuses. The Lakers head coach was livid while watching the team’s display against OKC. After the game, Redick spoke about his argument with Jarred Vanderbilt and other players’ struggles. The head coach was frank in his criticism. He called out Hachimura for making mistakes and Deandre Ayton’s difficulties with catching the ball. However, Timme also revealed the message shared inside the locker room.

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The Lakers may not find a way to replace Luka Doncic or Reaves. But their spirit isn’t dictated by which players are available.

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Drew Timme expanded on the message inside the locker room. “Yeah. I mean, essentially, like we got to battle. You know, no matter who we have or don’t have, we have to play hard. We have to compete. I mean, we’re the Lakers. Like, there’s a standard, you know, and we got to try our best and meet that every day, and to continue to just keep working and finish strong ahead in the playoffs. So, by any means necessary,” said the Lakers forward.

JJ Redick indirectly implied the same. He previously mentioned how their focus has shifted away from securing the third seed. Every game now is an evaluation where Redick and the staff finalise the playoff rotations. With the injury situation, no player is excluded from competing for the open spots. It’s a different strategy driven by the same intention. The Lakers want to compete.

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That’s the entire reason Luka Doncic is going the extra mile in hopes of returning sooner. It’s the same sentiment that has the Lakers playing hard. Doing so and winning against the best team was an improbable ask. But the team surely built some confidence as they were forced to experiment with their depth.

Do you think the set of players can be ready and contribute during the postseason? Let us know your views in the comments below.