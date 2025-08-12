Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message After Honoring Late-Father in Michigan

You know that strange, heart-tugging moment when you realize your parents are getting older? When you’re the one holding their hand, guiding them through something new, just like they once did when you learned to walk or wrestled with homework? It’s this full-circle mix of joy and a little overwhelm that makes you stop and just feel it. And that’s probably exactly what Magic Johnson experienced this weekend while celebrating his mother.

“To my favorite person and favorite girl in the whole wide world, my mother, happy birthday!!!” Magic Johnson wrote on Instagram last week, wishing his mom, Christine, a happy 90th. He shared a sweet carousel of photos—his mom, his wife Cookie, and even some throwbacks with his late father, Earvin Sr. And the celebration wasn’t just him—it was the whole Johnson clan, all gathered in his childhood hometown of Lansing, Michigan, to honor her incredible 90 years.

A few hours ago, Magic gave fans a peek into the big birthday weekend, sharing a family photo on Instagram. “And to top it all off, we had an unbelievable family reunion this weekend! Thank you to all my family from across the country for coming to the family reunion and to celebrate my mother!” he wrote. The celebrations kicked off Thursday at the Breslin Center in Lansing, and by Friday, Magic was right back with the family for an epic reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Magic shared on Instagram about an unforgettable night at Michigan State’s Breslin Arena. “We had a beautiful event for my mother yesterday to celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends. The theme of the night was how God has used her throughout her life! My mother has really been blessed in her purpose with the Lord,” he wrote. The night even featured a surprise performance by gospel stars Tamela and David Mann—a perfect tribute to Christine “Chris” Johnson, the woman whose prayers and values have always guided him.

The cherry on top of celebrating his mom’s 90th? It all happened in Lansing—Magic’s hometown and the place that shaped him. He grew up there with nine siblings, singing on street corners, hitting the basketball court by 7:30 a.m., and earning the nickname “Magic” at Everett High after a 36-point, 16-rebound, 16-assist game wowed a local sportswriter. He stayed close to home for college at Michigan State in East Lansing, where he also met Cookie the night before Christmas break. As he once put it, “Lansing was everything… I got my values living in Lansing… It really shaped my whole life. That’s never going to leave me.”

And that’s exactly why Magic never stopped giving back—still working for his community and lifting his small hometown. Just like he did this weekend.

Magic Johnson honors his father’s legacy on four wheels

Magic’s weekend in Lansing wasn’t just about celebrating his mom—it was also about honoring his late father, Earvin Johnson Sr., in the most fitting way possible: a massive community car show. “My love for cars comes from my father’s love for cars,” Magic has said, and it shows. His dad, who passed in 2023, was all about family, church, and cars, and this annual event keeps that passion alive. This year, the turnout was bigger than ever—nearly 220 cars lined up at Union Missionary Baptist Church, from classics to head-turners, all in tribute to a man whose love for automobiles left a lasting mark.

And it wasn’t just about the cars. The day turned into a full-on hometown celebration, with Magic greeting fans, signing autographs, and swapping stories with old friends. “Our family celebration continued over the weekend with the Earvin Johnson Sr. Car Show celebrating my father’s love for cars in Lansing, Michigan on Saturday!” he wrote on Instagram. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo stopped by, as did Magic’s mentor Greg Eaton, plus MSU stars Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr. Even Lansing Mayor Andy Schor came out to support. And yes, his childhood friends were there too—because in Lansing, Magic isn’t just a legend, he’s still “June Bug” to the people who knew him best.

For Magic, events like this are more than just fun—they’re a way of giving back to the place that raised him. Proceeds from the show went to local law enforcement and first responder families, including groups like Santa’s First Responders and MI C.O.P.S. As he put it, “There would be no Magic without Lansing… there’s nothing like coming home to see people who knew you as Ervin.” And looking at the crowd, the laughter, and the polished chrome under the sun, it’s clear Lansing loves him right back.