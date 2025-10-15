Lakers Legend Mocks Bucks’ Misery After Giannis Antetokounmpo Unites With Brothers

The Bucks are making history, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo. This isn’t just about breaking records or showcasing highlight-reel dunks; it’s something much more special and familial. The Milwaukee Bucks have become the first NBA franchise to sign three players from the same family to their active roster. Yes, the Antetokounmpo trio—Giannis, Alex, and Thanasis—will all be wearing that iconic green and cream jersey. And why is this happening? The answer is simple: it’s the Bucks’ way of ensuring that their superstar, Giannis, stays right where he belongs.

While the internet is buzzing with one word, “nepotism,” a Lakers legend, Robert Horry, didn’t hold back from mocking and calling out the Bucks. On The Big Shot Bob Podcast, Horry got real and raw, slipping into what he called his little “prayer voice,” hands folded, as he mimicked what the Bucks might be internally thinking while signing the third Antetokounmpo brother, Alex. “We all know what that is. Let’s be honest. We’re doing whatever you want. We put your brothers in the NBA. Please, please, please. Whatever. We got to get rid of them, and they let’s take it out of their pockets. Please, please, please.”

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. After going undrafted in 2021, Alex worked on improving his skills in the G League. He initially played for Raptors 905 and later joined the Milwaukee Bucks’ own affiliate from 2022 to 2024, before moving to Europe last year. Over the course of 65 G League appearances from 2021 to 2024, Alex averaged 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists, shooting 36.7% from the field and 24.7% from three-point range.

But what really shocked analysts and sparked the backlash was the move the Bucks made to create space for Alex. To bring him in, Milwaukee waived Jamaree Bouyea, who had been holding one of the team’s two-way spots. The decision raised eyebrows, especially since Bouyea had been a consistent performer in the G League, averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 50.9% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc across 77 games.

“The Bucks are clearly doing everything they can to make Giannis feel as comfortable as possible and as accommodated as possible,” Shams Charania said on NBA Today. “This is clearly a move that they’re doing, leaving no stone unturned in that regard, by signing Alex.”

The story of the Antetokounmpo brothers in Milwaukee goes back a decade. Giannis was drafted in the first round by the Bucks in 2013, quickly becoming the face of the franchise. Thanasis, who is older than Giannis and Alex, joined the team in 2019 and played until 2024.

After suffering a torn Achilles in May 2024, Thanasis spent the 2024-25 season unsigned, though he remained a familiar face at many Bucks games. By August, fully recovered, he returned to the team, reuniting the Antetokounmpo trio on the Bucks roster.

Kendrick Perkins also doubled down on this view. He said, “Giannis got to grow a set. He got to grow a set. He has to grow some b—-. He don’t want to be there. He’s scared to say it. The Bucks know that he don’t want to be there. The Bucks know this, but they are in denial.”

Perkins went on to suggest that signing Giannis’ brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, to a one-year deal was more than a roster move; he called it an act of “desperation” aimed at keeping Giannis from leaving Milwaukee.

The Bucks have done everything in their power this offseason to keep Giannis from leaving. They reshaped the roster, letting big names like Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton move on.

To fill the gaps, Milwaukee added players such as Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr. (who re-signed), Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, and Amir Coffey. This was all part of GM Jon Horst and coach Doc Rivers’ plan to build a team around Giannis capable of another title run.

But the real question remains: will Giannis stay loyal to the Bucks?

Can Giannis lead the Bucks to glory before returning to Greece?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been guided by one rule: he wants to be on a team that gives him a real shot at winning a championship. Joining the Bucks delivered that opportunity, culminating in the 2021 title that cemented his legacy. On the surface, it would seem easy for the Greek Freak to stick with Milwaukee to chase another ring.

But the reality has been more complicated. The past few seasons haven’t been kind: last year marked the third straight first-round playoff exit, which fueled speculation that Giannis might consider leaving the Bucks.

Giannis has made it clear where his focus is right now. Speaking to The Athletic, he said, “But yeah, I’ve said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I’m here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go, and it’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day-by-day, but I’m here.”

And looking at last season, there’s little reason for the Bucks to worry. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting an impressive 60.1% from the field. Still, Giannis keeps it real, admitting things could change: “Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind, I think that’s human too. You’re allowed to make any decision you want.”

Looking beyond the NBA, Giannis has shared his long-term plans, revealing he wants to finish his professional career back in Greece. “I could end my career here, whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I’m talking about all the teams now,” he said on ANT1’s The 2night Show, as translated by BasketNews. “I don’t want to live in the United States. As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece. I’m 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I’m 36-38. I’d like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?”

It’s a full-circle moment for the Athens native, who began his professional journey with Filathlitikos before being drafted in 2013, and it shows that while his present focus is winning with Milwaukee, his heart is ultimately tied to home