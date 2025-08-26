Lakers Legend Ruins Michael Beasley’s Championship Celebrations With Bitter Truth

Michael Beasley surely knows how to keep himself the talk of the town. For the past few months, the former NBA star dominated the headlines first with his 1v1 tournament challenge and trash talk. He backed it up and beat his opponent, Lance Stevenson, to win the $100,000. Then, partnering with Stevenson, both entered the Big3 with high hopes. Their personality of bantering with their opponents continued, but they never lost focus on their championship dreams.

Yes, the Miami 305 won the championship with a nail-biter 42-48, and it was Mario Chalmers who drilled the winner. The celebration kicked off in Orlando, and it was redemption, as the team lost out last year. This year, their coach, Michael Cooper, too, was excited. But the Lakers legend, being the coach, had to remind the 2x MVP Beasley about his unkept promise. “Mike, you bet not have gotten ten assist, but you made the most important assist today.”

For context, Michael Beasley ended up being the top scorer of the night with 25 points and also the top rebounder with 12 boards. But his assist column wasn’t in double digits (3), as his coach/5x NBA champion Coop expected. Despite Beas missing out on the assists stat, the Lakers legend had no problem. Because the shot that Chalmer hit came from Beasley’s hands. With 14 seconds left to score and take his team home, the 2x MVP tried opening a lane for himself.

Since he is an elite 1v1 player, the Chicago Triplets defender had to make a decision to double-team. This opened a simple path for Beasley to play it straight to Chalmers. Who had ice in his veins and hit the winner. That’s why their coach, Cooper, was not worried about stats. Yet, Beasley being so dominant on the hardwood, expected every stat to be in his favor. While talking to the Lakers legend, Beasley exclaimed, “I didn’t get ten?” He might not have left the court with 10 assists, but he made sure the entire team got the $1 million win bonus.

After the win, the former Heat star said, “Promise is kept.” He was the MVP last season, too, but missed out on the championship. Hence the promise, and he delivered with another individual honor by being the Big3 MVP once again. His teammate, Stephenson, played in the league for the first time, but even he had an individual accolade–the 2025 4th Man of the Year award.

Michael Beasley reveals his true intention behind his vital assist

Stephenson, Beasley, and Chalmers are pretty big names who established themselves in the NBA. They played key roles during their tenure. But now in the Big3, there was no guarantee it would work out. But their coach had the confidence not only in his players but in his managerial ability. A few weeks back, Cooper explained, “It’s like being a lion tamer, you’re in there with the best of the best. But you know, we were able to work it out, and we came to a happy medium. That’s why we’re winning. And you know about their famous one-on-one a few weeks back. Iron sharpens iron, you know that.”

The 5x NBA champion referenced the 1v1 battle between Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson that helped them work better. That trust-building continued this season, with the end result being both champions. However, it wouldn’t have been possible if Chalmers had missed his shot. Speaking about it, after the game, Beasley jokingly said he had no intention of passing in the first place.

“I actually told [Chalmers] to move. I wanted the shot,” a laughing Beasley joked after the game. “But no, he’s been doing it his whole life, been doing it his whole career. Just trust. It ain’t even really trust, it’s just knowing what’s going on. That’s Mario Chalmers.” With his championship, Chalmers’ trophy cabinet adds another addition. “That I’ve won in every league I’ve ever touched.” To add context, the 39-year-old was a 2x High School champion, 1x NCAA champion, 2x NBA champion, and now adds another title to his resume.

Mario Chalmers is known for several high-pressure clutch shot moments, with his game-tying three-pointer in the 2008 NCAA national championship for Kansas standing out as his most iconic highlight. including a buzzer-beating bank three in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals third quarter. And now the Big3 championship shot!