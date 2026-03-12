Lakers Legend Urges Donald Trump to Make Him Ambassador to End Middle East Conflict

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the iconic Lakers legend, has been a long-time activist and advocate for racial equity and justice. The franchise has no shortage of leaders who have spoken on social movements. Even Kobe Bryant’s championship-winning teammate, Ron Artest, wants the opportunity to bring the change.

“I need to be U.S ambassador to Israel and Palestine. Whenever that job opens, I would like my name in the hat,” The Lakers legend tweeted. “I need to help the Middle East. Communication is so off. I definitely have experience in squashing beefs. More experience than others. I also have motivated world peace.

And I have identified openings for world peace and peaceful living. I’m all in to be of service to America and the world. Particularly the Middle East and Northern Africa.”

It’s not the first time that Artest, aka Metta World Peace have spoken about bringing peace amid the turmoil. His plea this time is towards President Donald Trump, who nominates the ambassador before the Senate takes the final verdict. In his previous tweets, Artest added, “I will gladly love to bring all Middle Eastern countries together at one table for a week of resolve. I have a great solution to create a better world for the children in the region.”

The former Laker also claimed that he turned down some opportunities in his political space since he “can not be a yes man.” Although he never stated his plans, in another set of tweets, the former DPOY stated he has “Metta way to resolve the conflict.” Ron Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace in 2011. The Buddhist origins of the word Metta mean ‘kindness.’ And the 46-year-old has made it his mission to promote peace.

“As the longest reigning marketer of world peace daily since 2011, I am hoping for real peace instead of fake peace or even worse, no peace,” tweeted Artest. So it’s clear that the former Lakers star has a keen interest in politics and wants to promote peace and kindness, as his name suggests. But he is still waiting for an opportunity to get a constitutional role.

Lakers legend almost got the job with the NBA franchise

Even after stepping away from the hardwood, over the last year, Ron Artest campaigned for a job with the New York Knicks. After the franchise fired the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history, Tom Thibodeau, Artest threw his name in the hat multiple times. And the former Lakers even claimed it was almost done, but it failed for one reason.

“I tried to get the New York head coaching job,” Sandiford-Artest said, “It almost happened, but you know some people were scared, some people were hating actually.” However, there are no other reports that confirm the same. Eventually, the Knicks settled on Mike Brown.

But for Artest, it would have been a great story. Before going pro, Artest played college basketball at St. John’s from 1997 to 1999. Then, in the 1999 draft, he waited for his hometown team to draft him, but they passed on the chance. And it seems they did the same for their head coaching role. So, whether it be a political or post-retirement NBA career path, the Lakers legend is waiting for an opportunity.