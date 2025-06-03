Lamar Odom Faces $45,000 Lifestyle Crisis While Ex, Khloe Kardashian’s $17 Million ‘Dream’ Goes Viral

When someone’s worth is pegged at $30 million, rent isn’t usually something you’d expect to become a problem, especially not for a former NBA champion like Lamar Odom. Combine that wealth with his celebrity stature, and you can see why a Los Angeles property owner felt comfortable handing over his Studio City home to Odom based on a verbal agreement. Unfortunately, that trust didn’t quite pay off.

Yet in March 2025, a judge ordered him to vacate, following a lawsuit accusing him of skipping $45,000 in back rent. According to a report by the New York Post, the issue came to light when Executive Recovery Group, Inc.—the sublessor of the Studio City mansion—filed a lawsuit on March 20, accusing Odom of breaching their informal month-to-month rental agreement, which reportedly started around December 15, 2024.

The deal, as described in the court documents, required Odom to pay $15,000 every month, with rent due on the first day. On paper, it was simple: $15,000 per month, due on the first. Yet he allegedly paid nothing from January through March 2025. After unreturned calls and emails, they posted a three-day ‘pay or quit’ notice on March 11, 2025, demanding payment in full within 72 hours. The warning told Odom he was “required to pay said rent in full within three (3) days.”

And it didn’t stop there. “If you fail to perform or otherwise comply, Landlord declares the forfeiture of the lease or rental agreement under which you occupy said premises,” the notice added. The company also confirmed they mailed him a copy of that same warning. At the time of the notice, NY Post reports that the lawsuit said, “the amount of rent due was $45,000,” also stating the daily value of staying in the house was “$500 per day.”

In the same filing, Executive Recovery Group, Inc. included an “election of forfeiture,” noting that on March 17, they officially ended the agreement. Odom, who once shared the spotlight with Khloe Kardashian, now finds himself being sued not just for unpaid rent but also for legal fees and damages. That reputational blow cuts deep, especially since Khloé’s $17 million Hidden Hills estate just went viral, for one jaw-dropping room.

Khloe Kardashian has developed her garage into a pantry many would dream of

Just when you believed Khloé had revealed every corner of her mansion, she turned a Hidden Hills garage into a walk-in pantry that’s redefining luxury. The 40-year-old posted a video on her YouTube channel that went viral just a few weeks back. The Good American co-founder finally gave fans a detailed peek into her jaw-dropping walk-in pantry inside her $17 million mansion. And it’s nothing short of a dream.

“Welcome to my crib, my pantry crib,” she said as the video begins, adding that fans have been waiting years for this tour. With a grin, she added, “This is where all the magic happens.” Now, this gorgeous pantry wasn’t even part of the original layout. As per the reports, Khloe turned one of her garages into this next-level storage space after running out of room in her original food closet. And no, this isn’t a dusty garage packed with canned soup and paper towels. It feels more like stepping into a boutique grocery store mixed with a designer kitchen.

Every shelf is perfectly arranged with sleek, clear containers housing cereals, snacks, pasta, and baking essentials. Even the paper towels get a stylish nook of their own. The containers, she mentions, are from CB2 and Amazon—but to keep the visual tone seamless, she painted them to match her aesthetic, per Yahoo Life.

While fans are still swooning, Lamar Odom might be feeling the FOMO. As The Sun reports, he’s been trying to reconnect with Khloe, but she’s no longer responding. Now, while he’s tucked away in his LA rental, Khloe’s clearly embracing her fresh chapter. One organized shelf at a time.

