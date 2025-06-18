Lamar Odom’s Children Mark Dad’s Emotional Milestone With Kobe Bryant With Heartfelt Gesture

Back in 2010, everyone was hoping for the dream matchup—LeBron vs. Kobe in the NBA Finals. But as the Cavaliers were beaten by the Celtics, that showdown never happened. Instead, it was Kobe and the Lakers going head-to-head with Boston, in a rematch of the 2008 finals, in a gritty seven-game series. L.A. came out on top, giving Kobe his fifth ring and the franchise its 16th title. Today marks 15 years since that hard-fought championship—and the world still holds it up as one of the great ones.

The 2010 NBA Finals gave us a classic: Lakers vs. Celtics, Game 7, at Staples Center on June 17. L.A. edged out Boston 83–79 in a gritty, defensive battle where both teams shot poorly—Lakers just 32.5% from the field, Celtics barely better. But the Lakers dominated the glass (66–46), and Kobe, despite a rough shooting night, led with 23 points and 15 rebounds. The iconic moment? Ron Artest hit a huge three late in the fourth after a surprise pass from Kobe, sealing the win as well as back-to-back championships.

Marking the occasion, Lamar Odom took to Instagram today to celebrate 15 years since that unforgettable championship. “I was told it’s been 15 years since we got the championship 🏆, but it feels like 5🤯🫡🫡. This crew will forever be my brothas!!! Miss you Bean,” he wrote, sharing a throwback of the Lakers squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) Expand Post

Lamar also posted another series of images, this time with his son, daughter, and a cake! The cake had a special message for the 2x NBA champion, “Happy 15th Champ.” Odom’s children understood the assignment (making dad happy) and knocked it out of the park. In an ode to that legendary Lakers team, his son was wearing a Kobe Bryant T-shirt while his daughter went with a gold-and-black Lakers jersey. And it wasn’t just nostalgia; it was love, legacy, and family—all wrapped into one anniversary moment.

That 2010 run made him a two-time champion, having also won the championship in the previous year, and his role was crucial. In the Finals, he averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across the seven-game war with Boston. Across his 14-year NBA career with the Lakers, Clippers, Heat, and Mavericks, he was known for his versatility, averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 boards, and 3.7 assists. But it was those back-to-back titles with Kobe and Co. that truly cemented his legacy as one of the most selfless, dependable pieces of a championship team.

Vanessa Bryant joined the celebration too, posting a series of emotional Instagram Stories to mark the 15th anniversary. One photo hit hard—a snapshot of Kobe Bryant, mid-scream, holding the ball tight as confetti rained down around him. It wasn’t just another ring; it was the one that shut down every “he needed Shaq” conversation. This was Kobe’s proof. No second fiddle, no co-star controversy—just a legacy earned on his own terms.

That Game 7 wasn’t pretty—Kobe shot just 6-of-24—but it was pure heart. He grabbed 15 rebounds, dug deep when it mattered, and helped lead the Lakers to an 83–79 win over a Celtics team packed with Hall of Famers. It sealed the 4–3 series and earned him another Finals MVP, averaging nearly 29 points over the series. Fans still remember his postgame jab: “I just got one more than Shaq. So you can take that to the bank.” That wasn’t just a mic drop—it was a legacy, locked in.

Despite ongoing financial struggles, Lamar Odom is still finding joy in the little moments—celebrating life with his kids and getting nostalgic about the Lakers’ 2010 title run. Even through the storms, he’s holding on to what matters most.

Financial storm hits home for Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom’s comeback story has taken a hit—this time from the courtroom. Despite an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2025 (as reported by ClutchPoints), the former NBA champion is now dealing with a serious rental dispute that’s turned into a legal nightmare. A lawsuit filed by Executive Recovery Group, Inc. claims Odom stopped paying rent just one month into a $15,000-a-month agreement for a high-end Studio City home. The casual, month-to-month lease began in December 2024, but by March 2025, he had allegedly racked up $45,000 in unpaid dues.

Things escalated quickly. On March 11, the landlord posted a formal notice at the property demanding that Odom pay within three days or vacate. The warning was clear: “If you fail to perform or otherwise comply, Landlord declares the forfeiture of the lease or rental agreement under which you occupy said premises.” With no response and no one reachable at the residence, a second copy was mailed the next day. By March 17, the lease was officially terminated. Odom never showed up in court, and on April 28, a judge ruled in favor of the sublessor, giving them full possession of the property.

What makes this case more tangled is that the home is reportedly linked to Montare Behavioral Health’s residential program, ‘Montare on the Hill,’ with rental payments directed to Montage Recovery CA LLC, care of Elliott Liebhard. Odom, who’s remained publicly committed to sobriety since his 2015 overdose, recently made headlines for launching his own meme coin—$ODOM—which he described as “the world’s first Meme coin with a mission to combat d— abuse.” But this legal setback now puts a spotlight on the gap between his public advocacy and private affairs.

Despite the legal setbacks and financial strain, Lamar Odom’s heart is still with the game—and the people he shared it with. His 15-year anniversary post wasn’t just nostalgia; it was a reminder that some wins, like family and brotherhood, never lose value.