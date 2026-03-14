Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Sent Message From the Afterlife, Leaves Ex-Lakers Star in Denial

Just when the sports world thought it had heard every story about Kobe Bryant, his former teammate Lamar Odom shared one that he claims crosses into the afterlife. In a bizarre interview, the two-time NBA champion said he once had a dream in which Bryant appeared to deliver a haunting message from beyond – a moment that jolted him awake and left him questioning what the late Lakers legend might have meant.

Speaking on the DOUBL3 COVERAGE podcast, Odom said, “He (Kobe) just stopped. He looked back at me, he said, ‘Hello, the afterlife is not what people make it up to be’. And then I woke up shortly after that. And it just made me think, like, what is he trying to say? Like, you know, could be, he missed everybody, you know. That can mean a multitude of things. Maybe he’s still traveling, you know, to wherever he has to go or has to get. I don’t know what it meant. But I just take it as like, you know, live your best life now.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

USA Today via Reuters Nov 2, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers players (from left) Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Steve Blake, and Ron Artest watch on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 124-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

But a former Lakers player had some words of advice for the 46-year-old after hearing about his strange ordeal. The notorious Patrick Beverley reposted the video on his X account with the caption, “Naw no way Sir u was high. Let the 🐐 Rest In Peace please 🤦🏾‍♂️”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Beverley’s comments come after Odom was in the news recently after revealing his battle with substance addiction. Netflix dropped the trailer for Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom last month. The 1999 first-round pick (4th overall) revealed his struggles with a nasty coca— addiction that almost kil— him.

Beverley’s biting rebuke spotlights the tension between heartfelt reflection and public skepticism, especially after Odom’s addiction confessions. But one can’t help but wonder about the timing of multiple Kobe-related incidents occurring in a span of seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

It only goes to show that Bryant’s timeless gravitational pull compels us to channel his acclaimed ‘Mamba Mentality’ into resilience, ensuring his fire illuminates paths forward for us all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Odom’s trials and tribulations hit the big screen

One could argue that Odom’s comments about Bryant, death, and the afterlife are all part of a marketing tactic to boost viewership for his upcoming tell-all documentary. After all, he was married to a Kardashian, so we can assume he knows a little bit of the dark arts of negative publicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Netflix special, part of the popular Untold sports docu series, chronicles the ex-Lakers star’s rollercoaster ride from NBA glory to near-death overdose. Directed by Ryan Duffy, it features candid interviews with Odom and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

It promises public drama, reveals private addiction battles, and details his 12 strokes/six heart attacks during his 2015 coma episode because of a cocaine overdose. The Lakers’ faithful will also be keen to learn about how Odom dealt with championship highs and his infamous 911 call from a brothel in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in to Netflix on March 31 to witness Lamar’s unfiltered odyssey and uncover the pitfalls of fame’s seductive spiral. With sensational Kardashian revelations and stark medical horrors laid bare, it’s a stark blueprint for sidestepping lady fame’s traps