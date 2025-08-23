LaMelo Ball Gives Up His Special Day Spotlight for Kobe Bryant Amid Lakers Icon’s Biopic Announcement

If you are a Gen Z kid born in Southern California, then surely Kobe Bryant will be one of your inspirations. That’s exactly the case with LaMelo Ball, who has many similar traits and a story that mimics the journey of the Lakers legend. From skipping college to NBA success and even the Hornets being part of the narrative, their story is very interesting. So, when the youngest Ball brother completed a milestone, he only had one name in mind.

Since the off-season is ongoing, which accolade has the Charlotte star guard managed to achieve? Well, it’s time for his hardwood accomplishment, but his personal milestone of celebrating his birthday. “KOBE year 🎈 thank you GOD…BLESSINGS 🕺🏽🛸💕.” The Lakers legend’s #24 is always a source of inspiration for many, and it’s the same for Ball. “You throw a little piece of paper in the sky and yell, ‘Kobe!‘” he previously told Yahoo Sports.

Now, if you have noticed, their birthdays are separated by a day, with Bryant born Aug. 23 and Ball a day before. “Legend for sure. Everybody loved Kobe. It’s Kobe, you know. Everybody knows what he did, how he did it. Respect. Legend,” Ball paid respect to the 5x NBA champion. As stated, both have more parallels. Both come from basketball families, and both skipped college to forge their path in the NBA. But for the youngest Ball, he had to spend some time overseas before being part of the draft. He was just 16 when he signed in the Lithuanian league with his elder brother, LiAngelo.

By 19, he was ready, and the Charlotte Hornets were ready to bet on his skills. Something they couldn’t do with Kobe Bryant. Yes, the team selected Kobe as their 13th overall pick, but he was later traded to the Lakers, which became a what-if moment for the league. And this moment and the draft selection will be part of the new Hollywood project. Black Mamba’s fans will get another project based on the legend.

Unlike previous stories, this doesn’t talk about the Lakers icon’s career. In fact, this will be from the POV of John Nash, the then General Manager of the New Jersey Nets, and the then coach John Calipari, who really wanted Bryant. The title for this currently reported is ‘With the 8th Pick’, which Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen are doing the screenplay for. Now, there are no additional details about the cast, but there are chances that this film will actually feature Kobe, as well as his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant. Hopefully, this one brings more eyeballs than controversies, unlike the last one.

Vanessa Bryant was not part of the last series about Kobe Bryant

‘Kobe: The Making of a Legend’ was a three-part series that traced the story of Black Mamba from his childhood in Italy to his athletic superstardom and provided an intimate look at his post-NBA aspirations as a storyteller and as a father. Nothing wrong so far, right? But the second episode focused on the s—– assault case and the legal trouble it caused. It’s a chapter that both Kobe and his wife Vanessa, have always been trying to move on from. That could be one of the reasons why she wasn’t involved with the project.

Not just her, the entire family declined to interview; plus, Kobe was not involved with production. His teammates and peers, like Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol, were also not part of the docuseries. There are a few people close to the 5x NBA champion who were part of this. The CNN Original Series features notable basketball names, including NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, and former head athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Lakers, Gary Vitti. Despite this, it never did justice to the legacy of the Lakers icon, who had several roller coaster moments wearing the Purple and Gold jersey.

That could be the reason why ‘With the 8th Pick’ is going to be done with a more nuanced approach. Just focusing on the story leading up to the famous draft night, which helped the Lakers secure the services of a young Kobe Bryant.