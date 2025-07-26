Lance Stephenson Net Worth in 2025: NBA Earnings, Endorsements, Business Ventures, & More

Lance Stephenson made a comeback this year with the Big 3. With flashy play and quick moves, the retired NBA player continues to grind on the court just like in the past. Do you remember Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers? His gesture of blowing in LeBron James’ ear puzzled many. It was just one of many of his hilarious and unbelievable on-court antics. Well, he got into another bizarre situation during his debut Big 3 game. That’s just Stephenson. That’s how he showed up and continues to.

But how far have those antics taken the Pacers star monetarily? Let’s take a look at his NBA career and how much he’s earned throughout.

What is Lance Stephenson’s net worth?

Just at the age of 12, Lance Stephenson began to show traits that hinted at his future in the pro league. After his run at Abraham Lincoln High School, he played for Prairie View A&M University, where he was the leading scorer among Big East freshmen and was named Big East Rookie of the Year.

Following this, he had to make the big decision– skipping the rest of the years of college and declaring for the draft. Stephenson was selected as the 40th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. Over time, he only continued to grow his game.

His best performance came in 2014, when he dropped 28 points in a game against the New York Knicks. Later that year, he got the chance to sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. After this, he went on to have brief stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers during his 10-year career.

By the end of it, Stephenson had earned nearly $36,884,399 (as per spotrac), including $4,449,000 with the Lakers and $6,088,235 with the Clippers. As per Celebrity Net Worth, though, he has a net worth of $12 million, largely from the league and his popular endorsement deal with AND-1 signed in 2012. But that’s about it. Stephenson hasn’t made any noteworthy business moves or endorsed notable brands.

Following his last stint with the Indiana Pacers, he went on to play for the Leones de Ponce and the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League. After that, he made his debut in the Big 3 and got into a scuffle.

Big 3 becomes the 4th earning stage for Stephenson

After a rollercoaster of a ride through the NBA, overseas, and the G league, the Pacers star landed in the Big 3. And let us tell you, the nostalgia hit hard.

It was during the game between the Miami 305 and LA Riot. Just like Stephenson, this was also Dwight Howard’s debut. Initially, it was just a verbal altercation. However, before anyone could realise, it turned physical while the two were close to the stands. While Stephenson seemingly elbowed Howard’s chest and raised a fist, the latter pushed his arm away. Tensions peaked at this time. Soon, the security had to step in to stop the altercation. Earlier, there was tension between Stephenson and Jordan Crawford. It was quite close to turning physical, however, both were separated before it escalated.

Now that Stephenson is playing in BIG 3, it will likely boost his net worth. As per several reports, the players make $10,000 per game along with a special bonus. However, the exact value is not known. Both with the highs and lows in his career, the former NBA player has had a solid career.